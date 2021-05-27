Cancel
Politics

EU eyes Belarus sanctions targeting sectors close to leader

By RAF CASERT
 11 days ago
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union nations sketched out plans Thursday for new sanctions against Belarus that will target economic sectors close to its authoritarian president, as they sought to strike back at him for the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist.

EU foreign ministers meeting in Lisbon vowed to continue to ramp up the pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — whose disdain for democratic norms and human rights has made his country a pariah in the West. The country's isolation has only deepened since Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jet on Sunday that their was a bomb threat against it and instructed it to land in Minsk before the journalist was pulled off the plane.

Still amid the testy standoff with the EU, Belarus did get some help from its ally Russia, which refused to allow two Moscow-bound flights to change their paths in order to avoid flying through Belarus' airspace.

As the EU works to hold Lukashenko to account, the parents of the detained 26-year-old journalist, Raman Pratasevich, appealed at a news conference in Poland for help from the international community to free their son.

“I want you to hear my cry, the cry of my soul. So that you understand how difficult it is for us now and how much we are experiencing this situation,” Natalia Pratasevich, his mother, said. "I am begging you, help me free my son.”

The EU ministers said they had her predicament in mind as they did their work.

“I’m thinking of this young blogger, this young journalist, his mother and his father," said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn. "These are bandit tricks that are being carried out here. That can’t be tolerated by the European Union.”

The latest plans for sanctions, which could target the country's lucrative potassium industry among others, comes after the dramatic diversion of the Ryanair flight. EU leaders have denounced the move as a state-sponsored hijacking, while Lukashenko has defended his actions and accused the West of trying to "strangle" his country with sanctions.

The EU has already advised its airlines to avoid the ex-Soviet nation's airspace and barred Belarusian carriers from EU airports and airspace. Even if Lukashenko seemed increasingly isolated, he did get a helping hand from Moscow. Russian authorities refused to allow two EU-based carriers to change the paths for flights headed to Moscow so they could avoid Belarus.

An Austrian Airline flight from Vienna and an Air France one from Paris both had to be canceled, the companies said. It was unclear what would happen to Friday's schedule.

The French pilots’ union SNPL said in a statement it was "more than surprised” at the move. “While normally the responses to this type of request for modification are accepted immediately, it’s been radio silence for two days” from the Russian authorities, the statement said.

The 27-nation bloc has previously slammed Belarusian authorities with sanctions over the August election that handed Lukashenko a sixth term and that opposition groups have rejected as rigged as well as his ensuing crackdown on protests.

If the next batch of sanctions does not ease the crackdown on the opposition and democratic values, German Foreign minister Heiko Maas said the EU “will continue to look at what effects this has in Belarus, whether Lukashenko relents. If that isn’t the case we have to assume that this will be just the beginning of a big and long spiral of sanctions.”

Foreign ministers from the G-7 group of leading industrialized nations — which includes some EU countries — also promised to take action. They said in a statement: “We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities.”

The EU has tried on and off to encourage democratic reforms in Belarus, bring it closer to the bloc — and distance it from its main backer, Russia — but has not had much success. Some say more sanctions will do little to alleviate the situation and will only push Belarus even closer to Russia, and reduce the influence of the EU and others.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg acknowledged that it is a difficult balance.

“What we don't want to do is to drive the country in the arms of Russia,” he said.

Asselborn said the bloc was focused on the country's large potassium industry. The mineral is mainly used in the fertilizing industry.

“The key word, I think, is potassium," he said. "Belarus produces a great deal of potassium, is one of the world’s biggest suppliers. And I think it would hurt Lukashenko a great deal if we accomplished something there.”

The giant Belaruskali plant, controlled by the state as are most economic assets in the country of 9.3 million, is the main cash earner for Lukashenko's government along with petrochemicals.

The EU foreign ministers will prepare proposals for the sanctions but will not make final decisions on Thursday.

Later in the day, the International Civil Aviation Organization was planning a closed-door meeting at its headquarters in Montreal to discuss the plane’s diversion. Western leaders have asked the organization to investigate.

Lukashenko has defended the move to tell the Ryanair flight to land in his country, maintaining his contention that there was a bomb threat against it.

He also insisted that Belarusian authorities had a legitimate right to arrest Pratasevich, who has become a top foe of Lukashenko, saying that the journalist was working to foment a “bloody rebellion." Pratasevich's Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, was also arrested.

Pratasevich, who left Belarus in 2019, ran a popular messaging app that had a key role in helping organize huge protests in recent months that have put Lukashenko under unprecedented pressure at home in the wake of the August vote. But the strongman has only increased his crackdown, and more than 35,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, with thousands beaten.

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Geir Moulson and Dave Risng in Berlin, Rob Gillies in Toronto, Monika Scislowska and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, Angela Charlton in Paris and Barry Hatton in Lisbon contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

