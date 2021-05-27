Lawmaking Under Pressure Symposium: International Humanitarian Law Governing Non-International Armed Conflicts–Treaty Law and Customary International Law

[Ata R. Hindi is Research Fellow in International Law, Institute of Law at Birzeit University. Twitter: @atarhindi]. Eve Massingham and Annabel McConnachie’s edited volume, Ensuring Respect for International Humanitarian Law, is a meticulous and necessary contribution to the study and practice of international humanitarian law (IHL). The volume focuses on Common Article 1 (CA1) to the four Geneva Conventions (GCs), which obligates States to “respect and ensure respect” for the GCs. As the volume explains, CA1 has an internal dimension to “respect” and an external dimension to “ensure respect,” to prevent and respond to IHL violations. This volume engages the latter, external “ensuring respect.” Notwithstanding the progress made, IHL still suffers in compliance and enforcement. CA1 offers a means towards greater compliance and enforcement and, as such, is at the very heart of this volume. While IHL violations are apparent and the knowledge surrounding the internal respecting is abundant, the same cannot be said for CA1’s external ensuring respect. This is why Massingham and McConnachie’s volume is so important.