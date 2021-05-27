Cancel
Law

Lawmaking Under Pressure Symposium: International Humanitarian Law Governing Non-International Armed Conflicts–Treaty Law and Customary International Law

opiniojuris.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[At the time of conceptualizing this post, Iris Mueller was a thematic legal adviser in the ICRC legal division, working mostly on customary IHL. Previously, she was a legal adviser on the update of the ICRC commentaries on the 1949 Geneva Conventions and 1977 Additional Protocols. She continues to work for the ICRC in a legal capacity.]

opiniojuris.org
Middle Eastwallstreetwindow.com

The Israel/Palestine Conflict, International Law, and Human Rights w/ John Dugard – Source – Parallax Views (05/28/2021)

On this edition of Parallax Views, we wrap up our series on the Israel/Palestine conflict with John Dugard, international law scholar and former UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law in the Palestinian Territories. Born in South Africa, Prof. Dugard was a prominent critic of his home country’s apartheid regime. His work on Israel/Palestine is particular of interest in light of the recent reports by Human Rights Watch and Israeli human rights organization B’tselem invoking apartheid in relation to Israel. Prof. Dugard invoked the question of apartheid years prior to the publication of either aforementioned report this year.
Advocacyopiniojuris.org

The Disrespect Is Real Around Here: Review of Eve Massingham and Annabel McConnachie’s edited volume, Ensuring Respect for International Humanitarian Law

[Ata R. Hindi is Research Fellow in International Law, Institute of Law at Birzeit University. Twitter: @atarhindi]. Eve Massingham and Annabel McConnachie’s edited volume, Ensuring Respect for International Humanitarian Law, is a meticulous and necessary contribution to the study and practice of international humanitarian law (IHL). The volume focuses on Common Article 1 (CA1) to the four Geneva Conventions (GCs), which obligates States to “respect and ensure respect” for the GCs. As the volume explains, CA1 has an internal dimension to “respect” and an external dimension to “ensure respect,” to prevent and respond to IHL violations. This volume engages the latter, external “ensuring respect.” Notwithstanding the progress made, IHL still suffers in compliance and enforcement. CA1 offers a means towards greater compliance and enforcement and, as such, is at the very heart of this volume. While IHL violations are apparent and the knowledge surrounding the internal respecting is abundant, the same cannot be said for CA1’s external ensuring respect. This is why Massingham and McConnachie’s volume is so important.
Minoritiesopiniojuris.org

Gender-based Persecution against Men: the ICC’s Abd-al-Rahman Case

[Dr Rosemary Grey is a lecturer at Sydney Law School.]. This week’s hearing in the Abd-al-Rahman case, one of the ICC’s long-awaited ‘Sudan’ cases, marks a step forward in the Court’s practice in prosecuting gender-based crimes. It is the first ICC case in which crimes committed exclusively against men and boys have been expressly charged as gender-based crimes (specifically, as persecution on intersecting political, ethnic and gender grounds).
Middle Eastbostonreview.net

How Israel Weaponizes International Law

The country has manipulated rules of engagement to serve its colonialist project in Palestine. Legal scholars must face this fact head on. In an article published last winter in the Harvard International Law Journal, legal scholar Naz K. Modirzadeh criticizes contemporary scholars working on the laws of war for their “distanced, remote, and abstract” work. Often devoid of both political context and historical background, such scholarship, Modirzadeh laments, often makes “no reference to . . . people, to their experience of war, to our political responsibility for the war they [live] through, or to our fundamental and simple sense of how international law did and should see them.” Instead, Modirzadeh implores scholars to engage in “passionate” writing that “reflects a kind of moral situatedness, a willingness to take seriously the professional ethics and moral agency of writing about international law and war to audiences that have power to make decisions about war.”
Middle EastStamford Advocate

Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The deadliest fighting in years between Israel and Hamas had by mid-May killed over 200 Palestinians in Gaza, including dozens of children, and at least 10 in Israel. Both sides are accused of violating international law – Israel for its alleged disproportionate bombardment of residential buildings and Palestinian groups for firing rockets on Israeli cities.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

George W. Bush Warns of 'Aggressive' Iran, Says Arab World Must Decide on Peace With Israel to Solve Conflict

Former President George W. Bush warned of an "aggressive" Iran and said the Arab world must decide on peace with Israel to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a Wednesday interview with Fox News, Bush said that what "you're seeing playing out is Iranian influence targeted toward Israel," and that he believes "the best approach with regard to Iran is to understand that their influence is dangerous for world peace, that they are very much involved with extremist movements in Lebanon and Syria and Yemen, and they are aiming to spread their influence."
Public Safetylawfareblog.com

Belarus and the Hijacking of Ryanair Flight FR4978: A Preliminary International Law Analysis

News broke on Sunday about a mid-air diversion of a plane flying over eastern Europe, followed by an emergency landing. This itself would be mildly significant, but when the facts as reported are known, the story attains wider and more dramatic importance about several issues: the freedom of political protest, authoritarian rule in isolationist parts of the world and the rule of law in international affairs.
Middle EastForeign Policy

Gaza Cease-Fire Hopes Increase Amid International Pressure

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Gaza cease-fire hopes increase, Spain experiences a migrant surge in North African exclaves, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Iceland. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please...
Worldaviationanalysis.net

Hungary abolishes discriminatory law under European legal pressure

The Hungarian parliament has struck down a law that imposes strict rules on NGOs and their donors. The 2017 law was discriminatory according to the European Court of Justice and imposed “unfair restrictions” on NGOs. Organizations that receive foreign donations in excess of a certain amount are required to inform...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Torres Law's Olga Torres Named To Chambers USA Guide To Country's Top International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions Lawyers In 2021

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olga Torres, Managing Member of Torres Law, an international trade and national security law firm, has been named among the country's top international trade and economic sanctions lawyers by Chamber USA. Recognized for her "strong practice in the export controls and sanctions...
Worldthejacksonpress.org

International News

By Ryan Saavedra | DailyWire.com Democrat President Joe Biden’s team shut down an investigation launched by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s State Department into whether the coronavirus pandemic originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The effort was focused on looking at whether China’s biological weapons program could have had a “greater role in the pandemic’s origin in Wuhan,” CNN reported. The probe […]
Societypersecution.org

European Union Condemns New Sentence for Iranian Human Rights Advocate

(International Christian Concern) – Last week, the European Union (EU) condemned a recent sentence handed down for Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist and journalist, according to an AP News report. The condemnation came shortly after Iran sentenced Mohammadi to 30 months in prison and 80 lashes for protesting the regime.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Israel summons Philippines envoy over vote for UNHRC probe

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli Foreign Ministry has summoned the Philippines' ambassador to protest his country's support for an investigation into Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip during the recent hostilities. On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council voted 24-9, with 14 abstentions, to "investigate in the...
PoliticsThe Daily Star

Myanmar’s shadow govt formed by ousted leaders pledges to comply with ICJ

Myanmar's National Unity Government has pledged to comply with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last year ordered the Southeast Asian country to prevent any acts of genocide against the Rohingyas in Rakhine State. "The National Unity Government is taking every step to cooperate with the International Court of...