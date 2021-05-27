Cancel
The Benefits of Flow Batteries Over Lithium Ion

By Aaron Larson
powermag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium-ion (Li-ion) is the most commonly talked about battery storage technology on the market these days, and for good reason. Li-ion batteries have a high energy density, and they are the preferred option when mobility is a concern, such as for cell phones, laptop computers, and electric vehicles. But there are different energy storage technologies that make more sense in other use cases. For example, iron flow batteries may be a better option for utility-scale power grid storage.

www.powermag.com
