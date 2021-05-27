LCI Industries Appoints Tracy Graham As Board Chairman

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") is pleased to that effective June 1, 2021, Wade Felesky will be appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Felesky has over 25 years of investment banking, financing and business experience. He has helped numerous companies raise debt and equity financing and will help Zedcor execute its strategy of expanding its security and surveillance business. Mr. Felesky's contacts, investment and business knowledge will be valuable to the Board as it continues to fulfill its mandate. Dean Swanberg will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Nomination Committee.