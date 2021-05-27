Cancel
LCI Industries Appoints Tracy Graham As Board Chairman

By aftermarketNews Staff
aftermarketnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLCI Industries, which through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, has announced the appointment of Tracy Graham to chairman of the company’s board of directors. Graham has served on the Board since 2016, including most recently as the chairman of the Compensation Committee.

