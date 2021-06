LOCATED: NYC (HQ) OVERVIEW: This position is responsible for supporting all aspects of Visual Merchandising & Creative Services on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands. This person will assist in visual merchandising initiatives for all brands, provide support for creative production management, event production projects, and photography. As this is a small team, the role requires a personality that can blend both technical production and execution, and someone who can work highly collaboratively with internal and external clients. The right candidate is self-motivated with outstanding organization and analytics skills for project management, excellent communication skills for client/vendor relations, and is a self-starter. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability and Communication.