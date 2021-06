Natasha Cloud sat out the 2020 WNBA season to focus her energy on supporting the social justice movement sweeping the world last summer, but she’s back ballin’ in 2021: after seven games with the Washington Mystics she’s clearly shaken the rust off, and also become the first WNBA athlete to receive a Converse PE — namely the All Star BB Evo “Petal To the Metal.” Featuring a blotted multi-color print and a rose graphic inspired by one of Cloud’s tattoos, the “Petal To the Metal” is inspired by Cloud’s ability to “bloom bravely in all areas of her life,” according to Converse. In Cloud’s own words, she “wanted the shoe to signify looking to new horizons, collective growth and regenerating oneself.”