BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Experience (ADKX, formerly known as the Adirondack Museum) will open its 2021 summer season in two phases. From May 28 through June 27, ADKX members can access the on-site art and history museum as well as a range of outdoor activities on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. This early access benefit is available to existing members as well as individuals and families who sign up in the coming months.