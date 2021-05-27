Axalta Appoints Global Human Resources Officer

Axalta Coating Systems has announced the appointment of Jacqueline Scanlan as senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective June 14. “I am thrilled to welcome Jackie to Axalta and our leadership team,” said Robert Bryant, CEO at Axalta. “She will play a pivotal role as we look to continue to build our organization and culture to support our aggressive growth plans. Jackie is a business-focused leader with expertise in building world-class human resource organizations and in developing high-performing, engaged workforces. She will help us continue to attract, retain, and develop the best people to drive performance at Axalta.”