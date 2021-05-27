Cards manager sounds off on baseball's 'dirty little secret'

Freddy Peralta took the hill for the Brewers. Tommy Edman popped an up-and-in 2-2 fastball to shallow right to lead off the game. Dylan Carlson drew a 3-2 walk after being behind in the count 0-2. With Carlson running on the 3-2 pitch, Paul Goldschmidt grounded a ball to short. Luis Urias fired to 2nd, but Carlson got to the base before the throw. Kolten Wong was able to throw to first, where Travis Shaw tagged the sliding Goldschmidt out. Nolan Arenado lined a low-and-away 1-2 fastball to right to end the inning, but the television broadcast did not show the play. KK took the mound for the Cards. Kolten Wong smoked an outside 1-0 fastball to the gap in left-center that bounced on the track and hit the wall for a double to lead off the bottom of the 1st, but Kim would get out of the inning unscathed. Lorenzo Cain struck out swinging at a 2-2 sharp low-and-in slider off the plate. Tyrone Taylor popped an inside 1-2 slider to 2nd. Travis Shaw struck out swinging at a 1-2 outside fastball that looked like it had a little cutting action on it to end the inning.