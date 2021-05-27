Cancel
Cards manager sounds off on baseball's 'dirty little secret'

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 11 days ago
With the Cardinals up 1-0 in the seventh inning but two men on base on Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis manager Mike Shildt turned to one of his best relievers to get out of the game. But before Giovanny Gallegos had even thrown a pitch, umpire Joe West and the rest...

