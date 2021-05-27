On The Job In Los Alamos: At First Born Program

On the job in Los Alamos Monday at First Born of Los Alamos, from left, Lactation Counselor Kelly Vallejo, Home Visitor Gisel Martinez and First Born Executive Director Ellen Specter. First Born assists families with prenatal to five year old children and space is available for new clients. The First Born Program is at 190 Central Park Square, Suite 216, in the Small Business Center behind the post office in downtown Los Alamos. For more information about the program, call 505.661.4810 or visit www.firstbornla.org. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.