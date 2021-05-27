Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Alamos, NM

On The Job In Los Alamos: At First Born Program

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the job in Los Alamos Monday at First Born of Los Alamos, from left, Lactation Counselor Kelly Vallejo, Home Visitor Gisel Martinez and First Born Executive Director Ellen Specter. First Born assists families with prenatal to five year old children and space is available for new clients. The First Born Program is at 190 Central Park Square, Suite 216, in the Small Business Center behind the post office in downtown Los Alamos. For more information about the program, call 505.661.4810 or visit www.firstbornla.org. Photo by Jenn Bartram/ladailypost.com.

ladailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Alamos, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Susan Park#Home Office#The First Born Program#The Small Business Center#First Born Of Los Alamos#Los Alamos Monday#Downtown Los Alamos#Instructor Ruth Burns#Teaching#Central Park#Post Office#Deputy#Photo#Fire Chief#Quality Assurance#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Comments On County Master Plan

I have lived in Los Alamos for 22 years and retired from LANL seven years ago. I looked over the County Master Plan slides and have some comments (in no particular order) that I would like to share:. It seems to ignore the fact that it’s too cold here for...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Lunch With A Leader: County Council Chair Randall Ryti

The Los Alamos League of Women Voters (LWV) community event, Lunch with a Leader, is noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti will be their guest speaker to discuss current and next step plans for the County. Ryti was elected to the County...
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

LAMC Selects Jennifer King For 2021 Mercy Award

Los Alamos Medical Center 2021 Mercy Award Recipient Jennifer King. Courtesy/LAMC. Los Alamos Medical Center (LAMC) has announced that Jennifer King has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others...
Collegeskrwg.org

Virtual international internships at NMSU provide work, cultural experiences

LAS CRUCES - Internships are a requirement for some degree programs at New Mexico State University, and with COVID-19 restrictions in place since March 2020, a student’s graduation plans could have been derailed without a timely internship placement. But NMSU’s Education Abroad helped a group of students fulfill their requirement with virtual international internships.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

History Of Now 14-Year-Old Homer The Goose

Homer at his home in December at Ashley Pond. Photo by Ken Hanson. The last several years the Los Alamos Daily Post has had several stories about Homer, and I thought folks might like a little more information. I’m probably one of the few who still has it because it’s...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

LAHS Seniors Honored During NAPAC Sash Ceremony

LAPS Native American Parent Advisory Council hosted the 3rd annual Sash Ceremony last Wednesday to recognize Native American students who are members of the Los Alamos High School Class of 2021. Courtesy/LAPS. LAPS News:. The Los Alamos Public Schools Native American Parent Advisory Council (NAPAC) hosted the 3rd annual Sash...
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Santa Fe, NMksfr.org

Santa Fe City Council Nears Vote To Drop Los Alamos Lab Group

The Santa Fe City Council is nearing a vote on a resolution by Councilor Renee Villarreal to withdraw from the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities. Villarreal tells KSFR’s Dennis Carroll that the 10-year relationship with the Los Alamos-based group has been marked by a lack of shared values, broken promises, mismanagement, and has nothing to benefit city residents.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: MacGillivray’s Warbler Splashing At Pond

Daily Postcard: A MacGillivray’s Warbler is spotted Wednesday splashing around a pond at a residence on Barranca Mesa. This warbler is common in Los Alamos canyon. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan. A MacGillivray’s Warbler at a residence Wednesday on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Historic ‘#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit’ Featuring Woman In Stem From New Mexico: Dr. Harshini Mukundan Of LANL

Dr. Harshini Mukundan, an #IfThenSheCan ambassador, microbiologist, and team leader at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Her work focuses on developing diagnostics of infectious diseases. She leads and participates in projects aimed at developing rapid detection and diagnostics assays for breast cancer, influenza, toxic panels, and others. In addition to her research, she mentors the future minds of science and advocates for women and underrepresented groups in STEM. Courtesy photo.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

New History To See And Explore In Historic Fuller Lodge

Historic Fuller Lodge in springtime. Courtesy/Los Alamos Historical Society Archive. There’s a newly recreated room to explore upstairs in Fuller Lodge—and a giveaway to take visitors back in time! The Zia Room is now open for the public to explore as a historic recreation of a Cold War-era hotel room.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU holds 1st in-person commencement ceremonies in 2 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- About 850 students walked across the coveted New Mexico State University stage Saturday and in the same token etched their name into graduation history - doing it inside the Aggie Memorial Stadium. Each student was only allowed two guests inside due to Covid-19 safety guidelines, but for some that didn’t The post NMSU holds 1st in-person commencement ceremonies in 2 years appeared first on KVIA.
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Los Alamos JJAB Advisory Board Meets Wednesday May 19

The next meeting of the Los Alamos JJAB Advisory Board is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. The meeting will be held via video and the agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. For additional information, email info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.