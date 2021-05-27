Katy ISD closes COVID-19 testing site, continues vaccination partnership

Moderna vaccine to be available at department facilities in downtown Sarasota and in North Port as of June 25, with no appointments necessary. Beginning Friday, June 25, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) will begin offering first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its immunization clinics in Sarasota and North Port, the department has announced. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary, a news release points out.