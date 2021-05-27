Cancel
Katy, TX

Katy ISD closes COVID-19 testing site, continues vaccination partnership

By Morgan Theophil
Katy ISD is closing its COVID-19 testing site because of the dropping infection rates across the region, the district announced May 27. Since launching in September, the KISD COVID-19 and RediMD Testing Site has offered over 27,520 rapid tests to students, staff and their qualifying dependents to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the district. The last day of operation for the site will be May 28.

