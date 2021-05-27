SEC Considers New Investor Protections for SPACs

Several months after first calling on investors, registrants, and other market participants to provide comments on its current climate change disclosure policies and practices, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has reinforced its attention on – and its “endeavor to craft a rule proposal for” – climate and ESG disclosures. At the 2021 ESG Disclosure Priorities Event on May 24, SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee spoke to the “important and timely topic,” focusing primarily on a number of misconceptions about ESG disclosures, particularly when it comes to “materiality,” which she stated is “a fundamental proposition in the securities laws and in our capital markets more broadly,” and the general standard for determining what information should be disclosed by public companies.