Here's the Secret to Growing Your Business During the Slow Summer Months

By Tanya Dalton
NewsTimes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to growing a thriving business, we’ve been sold the hustle mantra for way too long. “If you aren’t constantly working, your business is dying,” is the battle cry for worn down, exhausted entrepreneurs who feel burned out. Stepping away from your business, taking an afternoon nap or choosing to binge-watch Netflix in the middle of the week might seem crazy, but choosing to purposely do nothing at all with your time is actually one of the best strategies you can take to grow your business...that’s right, imagine that: nothing.

