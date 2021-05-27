Target: Deer Park Natural Spring Water ONLY $1.49 Each Thru 7/4

No showings until open house Saturday, June 5 11am. Come see this well maintained home located on a large lot in Blackwood. The front of the house has nicely landscaped front lighted beds welcoming you home. Enter into the foyer and formal living room with huge bay window. The eat-in kitchen has solid wood cabinets and plenty of storage in the pantry cabinets around the fridge. Off the kitchen is the family room with floor to ceiling brick gas fireplace. The family room also offers access to the double level deck just waiting to be made into your relaxing oasis. The yard is very spacious and allows for lots of opportunity. The first floor also has a dedicated dining room with large bench seat window, nice size laundry, and half bath. The garage is oversized with lots of room for your car and storage and has pull down stairs accessing additional attic storage. Upstairs has 3 decent size bedrooms with spacious closets, a full size bathroom, and additional pull down steps for attic storage. But wait, there's more, the fully finished basement offers lots of extra living space. This house has been well maintained and is just waiting for a new owner to make it their own. Brand new carpets across the first floor and 1 upstairs bedroom and the vinyl fence is only a couple years old.