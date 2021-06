SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Campus life at Slippery Rock University is expected to be very different this fall when compared to the previous two and a half semesters. Courtesy of COVID-19, those semesters allowed for only about one-quarter of the University's usual number of residential students and just 20% of classes to occur in person compared to pre-pandemic levels. But with SRU planning to return to full capacities in August, the University's Student Affairs division is taking a strategic approach to reengaging with students -- or, for some students, engaging with them for the first time.