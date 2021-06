Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has been on an impressive run recently. Shares of the megabank dipped all the way down to $21 in late October before rebounding. At Friday's prices, they're trading around $47, about where they sat in January 2020. Much of what has driven the stock back up toward its pre-pandemic levels appears connected to the bank's progress on regulatory issues, as well as a big cost savings initiative that management has undertaken in order to get its efficiency more in line with its peers'.