Coosa, GA

FCS announces new administration for Coosa High and Alto Park

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article***Effective July 1, 2021, Judson Cox will officially become the principal of Coosa High School (CHS). Currently, he serves as an assistant principal at CHS and has been with Floyd County Schools (FCS) for 19 years as a teacher and an administrator. Mr. Cox’s current position as an assistant principal at CHS will be replaced by Mrs. Kristen Martin who is an assistant principal at Cass High School in Bartow County School District. Mrs. Martin will also join Dr. Miriam McGhee who has served as an assistant principal at CHS since 2014.

Coosa, GA
Floyd County, GA
