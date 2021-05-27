Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

How to fight off boredom in retirement

By Morey Stettner
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It takes discipline to stay curious

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joby Warrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Exercise#Boredom#University Of California#Real Friends#Thoughts And Prayers#We Are Your Friends#Mexican#Fight#Curiosity#Retirees#Mindfulness#Conversation#Breathing Exercises#Physical Sensations#Curious People#Human Connections#Books#Friendly Questions#Eliot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meditation
Related
BBCworkerscompensation.com

Boredom Divide

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) recently published What the Mysterious Boredom Divide Teaches Us. We are all capable of boredom, despite engagement in tasks that might be expected to drive us. The article recounts diary entries of a cosmonaut's boredom as he was "hurtling through low-Earth orbit at around 8 km/s (17,900mph) in a small aluminium can" just days into a seven-month adventure. He characterized it: "the drab routine has begun.”
Economypsychologytoday.com

How to Get Rid of Retirement Dread

Retirement is sometimes thought of with panic or perceived as a loss of identity. Embracing the who, what, and why can help make retirement the best years of your life. By seizing the retirement years, one can become the entrepreneur of their future. retirement? Many people think of retirement as...
JobsBoston Herald

5 ways to banish boredom at work

Employees who are watching the clock and counting the hours until lunch or quitting time may be experiencing boredom at work. According to Forbes magazine and a Robert Half blog, studies show that employees are bored roughly 10.5 hours of the work week. Reports from Glassdoor say one-quarter of office workers suffer from chronic boredom that can cause them to make mistakes and lose concentration. Boredom can be problematic in a culture that values constant productivity and engagement.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How To Foster More Self-Love

Loving yourself is a beautiful thing. It gives you the affirmative power to nurture your needs and desires. It builds up your energy reserves so you can pursue what matters most to you. Best of all, it teaches you how to love others unconditionally. The following practices may help you to cultivate more self-love and self-compassion.
Theater & Danceswiowanewssource.com

Alexis Ren: Boredom stems creativity

Alexis Ren thinks boredom "stems creativity". The 24-year-old model believes that quitting social media and "spending time with your boredom" can help people to think in a more innovative way. Alexis - who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram - said: "I've always said that whatever breaks your...
Fitnessaustinfoodmagazine.com

12 Ways to Overcome Food Boredom

Are you stuck in a diet rut? It happens even to food-obsessed individuals. The list of reasons could be endless. Just to mention but a few – anxiety, stress, or psychological and emotional issues. Athletes, too, are familiar with the feeling – sometimes they have to put up with the same routine of eating to meet their nutrient needs.
Dover-foxcroft, MEBangor Daily News

Banish boredom with the Thompson Free Library

Our goal this June at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft is to eliminate the words “I’m bored” from your vocabulary. Yes, we can deliver the goods. Out of the gates, summer reading sign up begins Tuesday, June 1. Open enrollment continues until the end of June and the program runs until Aug. 31. Use the Beanstack App or keep track on paper. The first 25 kids who sign up (app or paper) will get a special logbook to track their progress. An alternative for adults and teens who participate is a bingo sheet available at the library. “Free ice cream, books, and other prizes will be given to readers of all ages,” said Youth Services Librarian Michelle Fagan (a.k.a. Ms. Michelle).
Mental HealthThe Jewish Press

Stress Relief: From the Pandemic to the Everyday

It’s a low-grade fear. An edginess, a dread. A cold wind that won’t stop howling. It’s not so much a storm as the certainty that one is coming. Always… coming. Sunny days are just an interlude. You can’t relax. Can’t let your guard down. All peace is temporary, short-term. It’s...
Economypsychologytoday.com

How to Get Young People to Save for Retirement

One in four employees do not take advantage of employer match opportunities on retirement savings, leaving billions of dollars unclaimed. Presenting an important, non-urgent task as complex versus simple makes it feel urgent and initiates action, according to recent research. People with little experience in the relevant domain are more...
Home & Gardenwoodstoneseniorliving.com

Retirement

It’s early in the morning and your alarm goes off waking you up for another long day of work. You repeat the same routine the whole week just to get to the weekend. After the short weekend is over, you do it all over again. According to Gallup, there’s only 13% of employees worldwide that actually like going to work. You dream of retirement after the first day you start working. But surprisingly, once you get there it’s different than you expected. Your days seem longer than before and your sense of purpose you once had from work is now gone. Once you’re retired, most seniors find that they will begin to struggle to fill their day and settle into a productive lifestyle. Here are a few ways that you can settle into retirement!
Youtubegoodhousekeeping.com

How to Stop Feeling Lazy and Become More Motivated

You’d love to learn another language, organize your kitchen or try a new exercise class. So why can’t you get off your lazy butt and motivate yourself to do it?. Put aside for a sec that that's being a little harsh on yourself, and let's define what “laziness” actually is. What we think of as “laziness” is simply the unwillingness to make an effort, explains Tim Pychyl, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. The definition applies in pretty much any context, says Pychyl, who researches procrastination and its effect on well-being. In the case of laziness, the specific reason matters: “It’s the reluctance to make an effort because it seems too arduous.”
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains How Daydreaming Reduces Anxiety

Sometimes you need to get away from it all. Daydreaming is a great way to do this if you can’t physically get away. Fantasizing about something that makes you happy…well, makes you happy. Sometimes it can be taboo – it comes with a notion that you’re wasting time or not...
HealthTime

5 Ways to Keep Your Brain Sharp As You Age

Important parts of the brain tend to atrophy as we get older—yet brain scans of some 70-year-olds resemble those of 20 to 30-year-olds. Emerging research points to habits that may keep the mind sharp during the aging process. “Despite the stereotypes, cognitive decline is not inevitable as you age, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits can significantly reduce your risks for dementia later on in life,” says Sarah Lenz Lock, AARP’s senior vice president and executive director of the Global Council on Brain Health.
ScienceBig Think

Scientists can induce out-of-body experiences without drugs

This article was originally published on our sister site, Freethink. Feeling centered and in control of your body is a part of being human that we take for granted in our daily lives. But for millions of people suffering from post-traumatic stress, epilepsy, or another neuropsychiatric condition, this sense of self can slip out their hands in moments of "dissociation."
Workoutsava360.com

10 Things I Learned After Cutting My Workouts to 10 Minutes a Day

I’ll admit it: Up until late last year, I was skeptical of short workouts—I didn’t think a routine that was less than 30 or 45 minutes could be “enough.” Then I stumbled upon a 10-minute glutes-focused barre workout on YouTube. Before then I’d never done barre in my life. My...
HealthRomesentinel.com

Navigating your way to wellbeing: Tips from Excellus BCBS

“Every day is a good day to make a resolution to practice self-care” is a message that Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Wellbeing Engagement Consultant Patricia Salzer, RD, believes in whole heartedly. After a year that presented unique challenges to each of us as we moved through our wellness journey, renewing our...
Diseases & Treatmentsarcamax.com

Seeking Help For Childhood Obesity

Q: Our preteen son is extremely overweight. I want to help him trim down and learn better habits while he's young. Do you have any advice?. Jim: Statistics regularly show that childhood obesity is a serious problem. Children who are clinically obese are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke, vascular disease, arthritis and even early death. That's not to mention the toll it typically puts on their self-esteem. So, I'd strongly suggest you start by discussing this issue with your child's doctor.
Mental Healthukedchat.com

Mental health as a continuum – IT’S OK!

This is going to be a controversial blog so I just want to note here that these thoughts are my own ideas and not backed up by research. I purely write them here to share my thoughts and know what others think of them. I do not wish to scare anyone or offend anyone.