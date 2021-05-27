How to fight off boredom in retirement

It’s early in the morning and your alarm goes off waking you up for another long day of work. You repeat the same routine the whole week just to get to the weekend. After the short weekend is over, you do it all over again. According to Gallup, there’s only 13% of employees worldwide that actually like going to work. You dream of retirement after the first day you start working. But surprisingly, once you get there it’s different than you expected. Your days seem longer than before and your sense of purpose you once had from work is now gone. Once you’re retired, most seniors find that they will begin to struggle to fill their day and settle into a productive lifestyle. Here are a few ways that you can settle into retirement!