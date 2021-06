The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is ready for your most fanciful adventure with full-time 4WD, loads of outdoor accessories, and a just-right amount of comfort. Joining big brother Bronco in the new line of Ford’s 4×4 SUVs is the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Smaller in stature but loaded with off-road features, the new baby Bronco is all about that active lifestyle. Ford’s marketing talks up water fording, approach angles, and getting off the beaten track with the new Bronco Sport, which is backed up by legit 4×4 goodies. Lifestyle accessory bundles like Snow and Camping reinforce who the target market is and a nice blend of tech with innovative features makes for an interesting new SUV.