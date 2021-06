Rose Byrne is about to get Physical on your screens — though not in the light, bubbly way that the Olivia Newton-John music video evokes. In Apple TV+‘s new, dark comedy (premiering this Friday, June 18 with three episodes, followed by weekly releases), the Aussie actress plays Sheila Rubin, a housewife in circa 1981 San Diego whose husband Danny (Superstore’s Rory Scovel) is mulling a run for local office. Sheila, meanwhile, is prone to mull runs to the local fast fooderies, to soothe what ails her by way of a ritual that involves a motel room, copious amounts of junk food,