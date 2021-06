Jim Vernier (Submitted Photo) For the O’Fallon Weekly SHILOH – At the Monday, May 3, Shiloh Village Board Meeting, Jim Vernier received an award recognizing his 36 years of service to the community. In 1984, Jim was already an active volunteer in the Shiloh Park Improvement Association, the Shiloh Jaycees, and the Shiloh Eagles when Mayor…