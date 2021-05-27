Cancel
Business

PENETRON Expands North America Team to Keep Pace with Growth

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. On May 3, 2021, Penetron announced the appointment of Karin O’Brien as Specification & Technical Development Specialist for Penetron North America. Part of the ongoing expansion of the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team, this latest appointment also addresses the company’s continued strong growth across the region.

