Elyctis now proposes a complete offer including hardware and software solutions to read ID documents

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERTUIS, France (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. As there is no “one size fits all” answer to read ID documents, Elyctis is proud to announce it is able to provide the best ID document reading experience in all situations. Elyctis now proposes a full range of ID reading solutions, including desktop, handheld, attachable and integrable (OEM) readers and, today, ID BOX Tools, Elyctis’ solution to read ID documents using a simple smartphone or tablet.

www.mysanantonio.com
