Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matt LeBlanc’s Injury & More Behind-the-Scenes Secrets Revealed During ‘Friends: The Reunion’

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
thehendersonnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the one where all six cast members were together in a room for only the second time since the Friends finale and reminded everyone how much fun they are together. Seventeen years later, David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Courteney Cox (Monica), and Matthew Perry (Chandler) of the hit NBC comedy that aired 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, gathered for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max.

www.thehendersonnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Mandylor
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Maggie Wheeler
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Chandler Joey#Warner Bros#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesworcesterobserver.co.uk

'Could it have had any more viewers?' Friends Reunion breaks records

FRIENDS fans across the UK have broken viewing records for Sky One with 5.3million watching the long-awaited return of Friends: The Reunion. The must-watch one-off special, available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW, drew in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history. The highly anticipated reunion of the...
TV SeriesAdvanced Television

Friends: The Reunion is Sky One’s most watched show ever

Friends: The Reunion has broken viewing records for Sky One with 5.3 million watching the long-awaited cast reunion. The one-off special, available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland, pulled in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history. The special was also one of...
TV ShowsBillboard

James Corden Takes 'Friends' Cast on Golf Cart Karaoke Trip, Behind Scenes of Reunion

On Wednesday night's (June 16) Late Late Show, James Corden took the Friends crew out for a round of "Golf Cart Karaoke" and then hung on the show's set to get some dish on their emotional reunion. The 11-minute visit opened like a normal "Carpool Karaoke" bit, with Corden driving around and then running into Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, who hopped on as James made his way to soundstage 24 for the anticipated chat.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Jennifer Aniston Would've "Proudly" Said She "Banged" David Schwimmer If It Were True

When life doesn't imitate art... Despite Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's undeniable chemistry on Friends, the actress is setting the record straight about their off-camera relationship. It was just a month ago that the former co-stars sent fans into a frenzy when they admitted they had crushes on each other Irl while filming the beloved television series. But according to the 52-year-old actress, they never acted on those feelings. During an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer made it clear that she and the 54-year-old actor never hooked up. "We were in relationships and it was always...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Michael Tyler, actor of “Friends” revealed his fight against cancer

A little less than a month before the reunion episode of “Friends“, One of the actors of the popular sitcom revealed his intense fight against cancer. It’s about James Michael Tyler, known worldwide for his role as Gunther, who announced this Monday while passing through an NBC show that he has battled stage four prostate cancer.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Rachel Green Outfit Is Probably Yours, Too

When one envisions ’90s style, some key pop culture icons most likely come to mind. Among them, Friends’ Rachel Green is possibly one of the most legendary. And this fact is not lost on the actor who played her. In fact, even Jennifer Aniston has a favorite Rachel Green outfit among all the hundreds worn during the show’s 10-year run.
TV & VideosNew York Post

The painful cast injury that ‘Friends’ kept secret for decades

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max. In a harrowing incident that was kept hush-hush for decades, a 1996 episode of “Friends” took a turn when star Matt LeBlanc took a “cringe-worthy” fall while filming — and paramedics had to rush him to the hospital in excruciating pain.
CelebritiesPeople

Lisa Kudrow Says 'Fittings Were Not Fun' on Friends Set: 'I Have a Different Body Type'

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about her struggles with body image while she was filming Friends. On Wednesday, the actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, along with former castmates Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Kudrow revealed that during the run of their beloved sitcom, she didn't feel comfortable wearing some of the clothes because of her body type, which was "different" from her costars'.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston ‘Didn’t Understand’ Matthew Perry’s ‘Level of Anxiety’ During ‘Friends’

Learning something. Despite knowing Matthew Perry for over 25 years, Jennifer Aniston still discovered new details about her former costar during the Friends reunion. “I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt,” the Morning Show star, 52, said during the Thursday, June 24, episode of the Today show. “[But it] makes a lot of sense.”