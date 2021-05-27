Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Valentine Coffee Roasters to open new cafe in Historic Third Ward

By Lori Fredrich
On Milwaukee
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine Coffee Roasters is gearing up to open a third cafe location, this time in the Historic Third Ward. The cafe will be located at 189 N. Milwaukee St. in the space which housed longtime Bella Caffe until its closure in March of 2020. And, if all goes well, the cafe will open sometime this summer.

onmilwaukee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Creek, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Salads#Soups#Beer#Food Drink#Local Food#Super Food#Historic Third Ward#Black Shoe#Drexel Town Square#N Milwaukee St#Longtime Bella Caffe#Outdoor Seating#Co Owner Joe Gilsdorf#Food Offerings#Joe#Eastern Side#March#Partner Robb Kashevarof#Vliet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Downer Avenue Gets New Breakfast Place

A new restaurant that will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week is filling the void left by the Downer Ave. Original Pancake House. Canela Café is expected to open sometime in July or August at 2621 N. Downer Ave. Tom Daykin reports:. “Canela Café will be a place...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

It’s Milwaukee’s First Asian Restaurant Week

Ready to expand your palette and Milwaukee’s economy? Milwaukee’s first ever Asian Restaurant Week runs from May 16th through the 22nd. More than 40 restaurants are participating, representing a diverse array of dining options and experiences. The week, hosted by local advocacy group ElevAsian, overlaps with Asian American Pacific Islander...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

Live Music Returns Nightly at Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Live music is back, and it’s here every night at the Saint Kate. While Milwaukee’s arts hotel has had occasional live music since last March, it’s been a while since the team has been able to provide a seven-days-a-week schedule. Now, the venue is back to its nightly performance with classic rock, improvisational jazz and more on the schedule.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages

MILWAUKEE - If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three-hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries. New stop on...
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
South Milwaukee, WIsouthmilwaukeeblog.com

A South Milwaukee Beach Summer

I love the energy at Grant Park Beach in recent years, and the summer of 2021 promises to be another fun one at this community treasure. First, I want to thank Milwaukee County Parks for their work in recent weeks cleaning up a lot of the larger wood debris that marked the beach throughout the summer of 2020. If you haven’t seen the beach lately, take a drive down — and enjoy the smooth road when you do. The access road is looking great after being resurfaced last year, thanks to advocacy from the Friends of Grant Park and Supervisor Steven Shea.