‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Marathon on E! as Show Awaits Future at NBC

Network dramas are no strangers to exits from major stars, especially once the shows make it beyond the six seasons that TV contracts tend to allow for. Still, it was a big shock to recently learn that The Blacklist's Megan Boone was bowing out of the NBC drama following its polarizing Season 8 finale, considering her character Liz's arc with James Spader's Red Reddington was such a massive part of the show's deep and twisted mythology. But shock or no shock, Boone's time on The Blacklist is now over, though she is already entering the next phase of her career in a big way.