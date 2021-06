The new Nintendo Switch “Pro” revision will be the same size as the current Switch model, but a slightly larger dock with some additional features. In a new report on the Spanish website Vandal, it has been revealed that the yet-to-be-announced console will be the same size as the current base model, but, as already revealed by insiders, a slightly larger OLED screen. The console will have a new placement for the Micro SD slot that is easier to access than in the current model and a slightly larger dock with 2 USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet port that will finally allow better internet connectivity for online games. Other details revealed in the report, with information coming from a Chinese accessory manufacturer, include full compatibility with current Joy-Con controllers and a 4K resolution output.