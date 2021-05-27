Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Borderlands 3 Cross-Play Blocked on PS4 and PS5

By Shubhankar Parijat
gamingbolt.com
 14 days ago

Gearbox Software is preparing to push an update for looter shooter Borderlands 3, enabling cross-platform play across all platforms, but it seems that’s not going to happen as planned after all. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford recently took to Twitter to confirm that a full cross-play support patch for the game is being prepared, but there’s a catch. It seems cross-play is being blocked on PS5 and PS4.

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Ps4#2k Games#Ps4#Playstation Now#Game Developers#Gearbox Software#Cross Play Support#Cross Platform Play#Consoles#2k Games#The Game#Looter Shooter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

New Sonic Game For PS5 And PS4 Coming In 2022

A next-generation Sonic game is on the way and it is coming in 2022 to PS5 and PS4. That is the news. We know nothing else about the project and only a short teaser trailer was shown, which doesn’t offer any hints as to what we can expect. You can...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Godfall: Fire & Darkness DLC Leaked, Coming To PC, PS4, and PS5

Godfall is coming to the PS4 as we have reported earlier and it might launch with a new DLC as a rating from PEGI has revealed the name of this DLC. Godfall was confirmed to get a new expansion in 2021. The developers have started to tease this expansion, first with the Primal Update that they launched back in February, and then on the official social media account for the game. The most recent tease pointed towards new achievements for the game.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Scarlet Nexus PS5, PS4 Demo Available to Download Now

If you've been itching to get your own hands on the latest RPG from publisher Bandai Namco that isn't Elden Ring, then you're in luck. The demo for Scarlet Nexus is now available on the PlayStation Store following a week of exclusivity on Xbox, with PS5 and PS4 versions on offer. Weighing in at roughly 8GB, UK and EU readers can download the PS5 demo through here while PS4 users should use this link. Then, overseas across North America, PS5 owners can download the demo via this link and PS4 players can use this one.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

41 Percent of PS4/PS5 Owners Are Female, Sony Reveals

During its Investor Relations Day presentation yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed that 41 percent of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners are female – a massive increase over the meager 18 percent ownership during the PS1 era. The information, which was included in a presentation delivered by SIE CEO Jim...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Another Dev Is Doing a Fast & Furious Game on PS5, PS4

We still have the odd nightmare here and there about Fast & Furious Crossroads, so forgive us when we wince a little upon seeing the big-budget movie branding associated with a PlayStation game once more. Confirmed for both PS5 and PS4, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R will release this November. It's most definitely not based on the bombastic universe of Dominic Toretto, however. Rise of SH1FT3R is all about the Netflix spin-off show that has quietly amassed four seasons on the streaming service, with the game seemingly focused purely on pedal to the metal racing.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Launches on PS5, PS4, and PC on June 10

Publisher Finji and developer Greg Lobanov have announced that Chicory: A Colorful Tale will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 10. Greg Lobanov is the developer behind Wandersong and Chicory’s soundtrack is being composed by Lena Raine who did the soundtrack for Celeste. If you’re a fan of artsy type adventure games you’ll want to check this one out.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Rust PS4 & Xbox One: How To Enable Cross Play Servers

Rust: Console Edition has been a huge success in terms of popularity with countless people experience Rust’s special brand of pain for the first time on PS4 and Xbox One. Rust isn’t the same game without friends though, so is there any way to play cross play with friends on PS4 and Xbox One if you’re on different platforms?
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PS Plus June 2021 PS5, PS4 Games Announced

The PlayStation Plus lineup for June 2021 has been revealed, and it's just as the leak from earlier this week told us. Next month's PS5 game is Operation: Tango, which is a co-op focused spy game. It's a brand new release, which is always a nice bonus for Plus subscribers. Operation: Tango will also launch for PS4, but PS Plus subscribers only get access to the PS5 version.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Stealth Action Sequel Aragami 2 Sneaks onto PS5, PS4 This September

Remember Aragami? Released on PlayStation 4, it's a well-liked stealth game about a supernatural ninja sneaking about in the shadows. Developer Lince Works announced Aragami 2 last year, promising to build on the solid stealth gameplay and enjoyable multiplayer. Following a delay, the release date has finally shown itself. The...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Turn Based Mecha RPG Relayer Blasts to PS5, PS4 in 2021

A mecha RPG, you say? Coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4? Later this year? And it's getting a simultaneous worldwide release? Okay, you have our attention. Relayer is being developed by Kadokawa Games, and going by the above gameplay trailer, it looks like it could be pretty darn cool — especially if you're a fan of mecha anime.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Biomutant – PS5, PS4

Experiment 101’s debut game has come out swinging with all of the ambition of a bigger studio, for better and for worse. I didn’t know what to expect from Biomutant when I sat down to start it a week ago. I’ve been aware of it but I’ve rarely covered it here on Pure PlayStation, so I went in almost as green as the luscious, post-apocalyptic world of Biomutant. And that’s the first thing that really grabbed me and kept me sat playing late into that first night; it’s so very colourful, almost too colourful at times.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Mech SRPG ‘Relayer’ Coming West in 2021 With Dual Audio for PS4 and PS5

Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced they will publish the Kadokawa Games-developed simulation RPG Relayer on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021. Relayer takes place in the year 2049 where mankind has just met intelligent life: the Relayers. Further, they have also discovered an ancient civilization known as the Starchildren, who have granted humans unique powers. Fast forward to 2051; two young women cross paths in the colony of Artemis located on the surface of the Moon. This is where the adventure begins.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

The Next God of War has been Delayed to 2022 and is Coming to PS5 and PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed what most of us always expected and that’s that the sequel to God of War is being delayed to 2022. PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed this today in a Q&A post on the PlayStation Blog. Hulst said the following: “God of War started a little later than Horizon Forbidden West so we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.”
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for June and July 2021

Can you believe we're already at the half-way point for 2021? The first half of the year seems to have vanished into thin air, and with the gaming release schedule warming up, it's not going to slow down. There are some very exciting PlayStation 5 and PS4 games heading our way — let's take a look, shall we? Here's what you can look forward to over the next couple of months.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – PS5, PS4

It’s been over thirty years, but Ghosts ‘n Goblins is back with another brutally hard, 2D sidescrolling adventure. The Ghosts ‘n Goblins series had a reputation for being wicked hard before being wicked hard was cool. I remember back in the late eighties when my friend Marty and I talked our parents into buying us each the NES. I got a copy of The Goonies 2 with mine, while my friend got Capcom’s Ghosts ‘n Goblins. I’ve been playing video games ever since, but my friend gave up video games within the year. It’s my completely scientific and legit theory that the brutal difficulty of Ghosts ‘n Goblins literally killed video games for him. I borrowed his copy a couple of times back then and I can tell you that playing Super Mario Brothers and Goonies 2 did not prepare me the digital slap in the face that game gave me. But even at ten years old, and despite the difficulty, I could tell it was a good game. Now, over thirty years later, Capcom has brought this sidescrolling classic back from the dead. But is this Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection a watered-down copy of the real thing, or does it manage to bring both the core gameplay and hardcore nature of the original? Let’s dig in and find out.