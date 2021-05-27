Cancel
Praksis Arkitekter Designs New VELUX Innovation Building

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePraksis Arkitekter has won the competition to transform an old timber warehouse for VELUX Group in Østbirk, Denmark. As the company's largest production site, it will be transformed into a best-in-class innovation center. The existing wooden building was originally inaugurated in 1995 as a warehouse. The new rebuilt building will house most of the product development that VELUX Group is doing, which today is spread across the country and abroad.

