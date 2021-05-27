Praksis Arkitekter Designs New VELUX Innovation Building

Here are some of the solutions developed to meet the challenges of 2020, and beyond. The pandemic of 2020 affected the livelihoods of many industries across the globe over the past year, construction included. China, a large supplier of the world’s building materials, was hit particularly hard in the first quarter, resulting in skyrocketing prices and delayed delivery times. As a result, many builders are looking to make the move toward more sustainable and cost-effective building materials in 2021.