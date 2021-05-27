Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

HIGHER LEARNING: State College of Florida: The first choice for workforce training

Herald Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkforce training is constantly evolving as industries change and new businesses are created. To be our region’s first choice for workforce training, State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota must consistently add new programs and degrees to meet local economic needs and contribute to the growth of our region. We are always...

www.heraldtribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Learning#Workforce Development#College Education#Higher Education#College Graduates#Scf#The Bachelor Of Science#Certified Nursing#A S#Workforce Training#Area Technical Colleges#Program Development#Meaningful Employment#Students#Grades K 12#Area Employers#Student Population#Teachers#Data Analytics Program#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
K-12 Education
Related
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Board finds new CEO for Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The board of directors of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has selected Shepard Englander as its new CEO. Englander’s 16 years as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati earned him national recognition as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Jack Bispham Appointed to Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced of Paul “Jack” Bispham to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Bispham, of Myakka City, is the owner/operator of Red Bluff Plantation in Lakeland, Georgia, and Paul’s Parrish in Duette. He has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019 and previously served on the Manasota Basin Board. He has also served on the Sarasota Planning Commission and is a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association and The Argus Foundation. Bispham earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $170,000 for SMH Physicians Endowment

A record number of golfers, 228, teed off at the 19th Annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament on May 7. The all-day event raised $170,000. To date, the tournament has raised more than $1 million for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Physicians Endowment which provides continuing education opportunities for Sarasota Memorial Health Care System staff.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Computer science Novo lands job pre-graduation

In our data-driven age, jobs in computer science have become all the rage. And New College has plenty to offer students interested in pursuing this career path. Case in point? New College student Haylee Millar. In May 2019, Millar began an internship with a Sarasota-based tech company called Atlas Networks—a software engineering internship, to be specific. Just about a year later, that internship turned into a job as a solutions architect for Atlas. Millar is currently finishing her thesis and plans to graduate from New College this week with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Women’s Resource Center Hosts Info Session on Women in Manufacturing May 26

Local employers are eager to recruit more women for these high-wage jobs. (Sarasota-Manatee) According to a recent Deloitte study, skills gaps in the manufacturing industry could leave over 2 million high-wage jobs unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy over $1 trillion. The report indicates manufacturers are looking for new and creative strategies to recruit talent, including reaching out to more diverse workers, especially women and minorities. Women represent only a small percentage of positions within this industry that is growing fast in our Sarasota/Manatee region. To help close this skills gap, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is partnering with local manufacturers to offer a free online information session Wednesday, May 26, from noon to 1 p.m. The session is part of WRC’s monthly Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Participants can attend by phone or computer and will be able to ask questions via a chatbox. Those interested can register at www.mywrc.org/manufacturing or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Lakewood Ranch, FLHerald Tribune

GRAND OPENINGS: Work begins on Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch

Dignity Memorial providers of Florida recently held a groundbreaking for Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch, near the corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and 44th Avenue. The new facility will feature a state-of-the-art multipurpose event center. It will provide the latest technology, including a system that allows for an immersive experience through visuals, arts and media that can be customized to fully highlight the passions, interests and hobbies of a loved one’s life.
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida education commissioner says he fired Amy Donofrio; now her legal team's responding

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

AUSI LAGUERRE: Life experiences help teenager expand views and find community

This series showcases Sarasota County public high school seniors selected as STRIVE award honorees after demonstrating grit and resilience to overcome obstacles and substantially improve their lives. The Class of 2021 has coped with COVID-19 disruptions to their junior and senior years, as well as impacts on future plans. These stories are presented to celebrate STRIVE students, and to serve as a source of inspiration and reminder that it is worthwhile to continue striving to succeed when life presents harsh and unexpected experiences.
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Plantation foundation assists Child Protection Center

VENICE - The Plantation Community Foundation of Venice awarded a $4,400 grant to the Sarasota-based Child Protection Center to support its Personal Safety and Community Awareness Program. It will use new technology and professional video "to educate and empower children and the adults who care for them in an effort...
Sarasota, FLncf.edu

Illuminating LGBTQ+ conversations

One of the trademarks of the educational experience at New College is the Independent Study Project (ISP), and thesis student Nicholas Pracko pursued an especially purposeful one in January—about the local LGBTQ+ community. For the biopsychology/neuroscience student, who plans to graduate in December, the ISP research led directly into his...