New Nintendo Switch Pro Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, allegedly featuring an upgraded display to support 4K resolution, might finally be on the verge of announcement. According to a new report by Bloomberg earlier today, Nintendo will be announcing its new Switch model ahead of the upcoming all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) which takes place on June 12, 2021.

segmentnext.com
