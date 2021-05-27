Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Report: The shared mobility industry is finally recovering from COVID-19

By Urban Mobility Daily
The Next Web
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written by Julien Chamussy, CEO of fluctuo on The Urban Mobility Daily, the content site of the Urban Mobility Company, a Paris-based company which is moving the business of mobility forward through physical and virtual events and services. Join their community of 10K+ global mobility professionals by signing up for theUrban Mobility Weekly newsletter. Read the original articlehere and follow them onLinkedin andTwitter.

thenextweb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid 19#Economy#Industry Consolidation#First Data#Business Services#Performance Data#Fluctuo#The Urban Mobility Daily#Theurban Mobility Weekly#Third Wave#Nordic#Eu#Api#Shared Mobility Operators#Mobility Experts#Mobility Providers#Shared Vehicles#Peer To Peer Services#Reliable Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Seward County, NESeward County Independent

Businesses adapt to, recover from COVID-19 pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic turned from murmurs to a loud reality, Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership Executive Director Jonathan Jank and his team knew there was no time to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Industrybaltimorenews.net

How Can the Cruise Industry Recover from Coronavirus?

Travel and tourism were among the industries hardest hit by COVID-19 in 2020. The cruise ship industry experienced early recognition for all the wrong reasons as some vessels became coronavirus hotspots. They generated multiple cases of the virus, leaving frightened passengers stranded at sea, quarantined on board, waiting for permission to disembark as numerous port authorities turned them away. Indeed, it seemed that few people would ever consider another cruise holiday after what happened.
Industrydmagazine.com

COVID-Damaged Hotel Industry To Recover Despite Lending Problems

The Hunter Hotel Investment Conference was recently held in Atlanta to analyze trends and business opportunities in the hospitality industry, the hardest hit sector by the COVID19 pandemic. As commercial loan advisors working with a 95 percent client base of hotel owners with CMBS debt, my team attended, and I’d like to share our impressions and feedback from those who have survived the last 12 months in hospitality.
AgricultureMSF USA

109-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Brazil's Amazon region

TEXT: February 2021, Tefé Regional Hospital, Amazonas, Brazil. Caroline Kennedy, MSF doctor: The work of being a doctor, being a nurse, and being human in this whole process has been something that we focus on a lot. We already know the patients by name, they are patients that we follow up with the family...
IndustryMedagadget.com

Prefilled Syringe Market Top 10 Companies Analysis by Size, Market Share, Current Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Industry Overview Report, 2021-2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In its latest report on Prefilled Syringe Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players. Prefilled Syringe Market...
Marketsreportsgo.com

19 Impact on Global Automotive Insurance Market Report 2021: COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario 2026

The business intelligence report of 19 Impact on Global Automotive Insurance market size analyses factors spurring and hindering industry expansion between 2021-2026. Furthermore, it provides measures to subdue the threats that have impacted the business sphere. The report also entails in-depth information pertaining to future market prospects and current trends...
Industryreportsgo.com

of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil And Gas Insurance, Global Market Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2026

The business intelligence report of of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil And Gas Insurance, Global market size analyses factors spurring and hindering industry expansion between 2021-2026. Furthermore, it provides measures to subdue the threats that have impacted the business sphere. The report also entails in-depth information pertaining to future market prospects...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Post Covid-19 Update on Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market research report 2021 – Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Market Share

A newly proclaimed study on the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market report examines various in-depth, important, and inducing factors that describe the market and industry. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are confirmed and revalidated with the help of reliable sources. The analysts who have authored the report took unique and industry-best research and study approach for an in-depth study of the Post Covid-19 Update on Global Pharmacy Automation Devices market. This report projects demands, Trends, and revenue growth at local & country levels and presents an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2030.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The latest independent research document on Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Internet of Things (IoT) Software market report advocates analysis of Bastille, Praetorian, Palo Alto Networks, EY, Dell EMC, Sophos, Claroty, ForgeRock, Dedrone, Armis, Raytheon Cyber, DarkMatter, Centri Technology, Salesforce, SecureRF, Thingworx, Pwnie Express, McAfee, Prove & Run, Thales, Microsoft Corporation, NewSkY Security, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Artik, Symantec & Zingbox.
Cell Phonesnysenasdaqlive.com

2020 Market Research Report on Global Mobile Phone Protective Cover Industry

Report of Global Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Digital Drawing & Sketching Software Market is Booming Worldwide | PTC, SmartDraw, Wacom Technology

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Drawing & Sketching Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Drawing & Sketching Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Drawing & Sketching Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Autodesk (United States),PTC (United States),Dassault Systemes (France),SmartDraw, LLC (United States),Sketchlist Inc. (United States),Sampo Software Oy (Finland),Wacom Technology Corporation (United States),Jytra Technology Solutions Private Limited (India),Krita (Netherland),CELSYS, Inc (Japan).
Marketsreportsgo.com

Mobile Hard Disk Sales Market Forecasts to 2026: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Segmentation Report

The Mobile Hard Disk Sales market study provides a complete assessment of this industry with special attention to the growth drivers and opportunities that will boost the overall remuneration over the forecast period. It also cites restraints and risks that are influencing the industry along with ways to subdue their impact. The document has been framed in an easily comprehendible way to help businesses to formulate action plans that ensure success in the upcoming years.
Video Gamesnysenasdaqlive.com

Andriod Mobile Game Handle Market Report – Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 – 2026

UpMarketResearch has recently added a concise research on the Andriod Mobile Game Handle Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline.
Marketscoleofduty.com

3D-Printed Organs Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis)2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts Report| Organovo Holdings, Medprin Regenerative, TeVido BioDevices, Aspect Biosystems

The Global 3D-Printed Organs Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Organovo Holdings Inc., Modern Meadow, Poietis, REGEMAT 3D S.L., Cellbricks, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd, EnvisionTEC, nScrypt, Advanced Solutions, Inc., Digilab Inc., TeVido BioDevices, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Dengue Treatment Market 2020(COVID-19 Impact Analysis) Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2027| Takeda Pharmaceutical, Geneone Life Sciences, Novo Nordisk

He Global Dengue Treatment Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ABIVAX, VabioTech, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Geneone Life Sciences, Novo Nordisk A/S, Karius, Inc, Implicit Bioscience, Hawaii Biotech Inc, Cerus Corporation, InBios International, Inc, Serum Institute of India.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis)2020 Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Segments and 2027 Forecast Report | eNeura, Neuronetics, Nexstim, Axilum Robotics

The Global Transcranial Magnetic Stimulator Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as eNeura Inc., MagVenture A/S, Neurosoft, Brainsway, The Magstim Company Limited, MAG & More GmbH, Neuronetics, Nexstim, Axilum Robotics, neuroCare Group GmbH.
Public Healthakipress.com

275 recover from COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan

AKIPRESS.COM - 275 patients recovered from coronavirus infection for the past day in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Health reported. They include 187 recoveries in Bishkek, 50 in Chui region, 18 in Osh, 9 in Jalal-Abad region, 6 in Issyk-Kul region, 5 in Osh region. The total number of recoveries from...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Process Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amdocs, Capgemini, CBRE Group

The latest independent research document on Global Business Process Services examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Process Services market report advocates analysis of HCL, Infosys, Blackstone Group, Firstsource Solutions, Cognizant, TTEC Holdings Inc., Amdocs, Capgemini, CBRE Group, Wipro, NCR Corporation, Tech Mahindra, Sodexo, Invensis, Alorica, Teleperformance, Accenture, Synnex (Convergys included), HP Infosystem, Acquire BPO, ADP, LLC, Tata Consultancy Services, Transcosmos, WNS Global Services, Genpact & Conduent, Inc..