It’s Official: ‘Firefly Lane’ Gets Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix
It looks like our trip down Firefly Lane won't be ending anytime soon, because according to Netflix, the hit series has officially be renewed for season two. The show's stars, Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, broke the exciting news through a video posted by Netflix's official account, confirming that fans can expect to see brand-new episodes in the near future. After answering a few fan questions from social media, Heigl revealed, "Everyone keeps asking, everywhere I go, 'Is there gonna be a season 2?' And I'm just like, 'Guys...yes.'"www.purewow.com