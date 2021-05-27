It’s Official: ‘Firefly Lane’ Gets Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Jupiter’s legacy proved to be ‘that’ movie for Netflix. The American superhero drama series, which hit the Netflix screens back on May 7, 2021, has officially been cancelled for the second season. The big-budgeted series, which could have been the next big thing on the cinematic universe, was just up and dropped for some lame excuses and weird reasons, which had the viewers just tilting their heads and going about what just happened. The series can never be a flop in terms of number. It topped the weekly Nielsen lists among original shows, a massive achievement for a newly released cinematic universe that no one wanted. At all. But they got it.