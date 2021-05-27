Here's How to Watch the "Friends" Reunion Right Now

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are, for many, a morning habit. NBC hopes the “Today” pair will soon become an afternoon or evening one for a different kind of viewer. Starting June 8, the duo will take the network’s nearly seven-decade-old “Today” show into new territory. The pair will add to their on-screen duties by anchoring a half-hour “highlights” recap meant to bring the most recent “Today” news to streaming audiences. Each weekday, Kotb and Guthrie will at 1 p.m. (and in repeats at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) co-anchor “Today in 30,” a show that aims to give viewers of the network’s “Today All Day” streaming outlet and YouTube a summary of the best interviews and tips presented earlier that morning throughout all four hours of the “Today” linear broadcasts. Those who tune in will also get a few peeks behind the scenes of the show that morning viewers will not.