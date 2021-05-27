Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Here's How to Watch the "Friends" Reunion Right Now

By Carolyn Twersky
seventeen.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen years after the finale of Friends, the six stars are finally back together in the long-awaited reunion special. Starting today, Friends: The Reunion is available to watch in full on HBO Max. Read on to find out how you can experience this pop culture moment and trust me when I say you aren't going to want to miss this one.

www.seventeen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends Reunion#Pop Stars#Hulu#Streaming#Today#Web Site
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesmorningbrew.com

‘Friends’ reunion: Here’s why you haven’t seen more TV advertising around it

Promotion around HBO Max’s Friends reunion special feels as exclusive and insular as a group of six people who never hang out with anyone else. WarnerMedia (HBO Max’s mom + dad) has only run TV ads to promote the special, airing tomorrow, on its own properties (think TBS and TNT), “spending” $235K worth of media on two separate spots, per iSpot.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's Why Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse Were Missing From the Friends Reunion

Did you notice a few Friends stars missing from the reunion? You're not alone. The highly anticipated HBO Max event featured, of course, cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Mathew Perry—along with a number of cameos from notable Friends guest stars. However, there were two major standouts who were MIA from the reunion: Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse.
MoviesCNET

Cruella is now on Disney Plus: Here's how to watch the Disney live-action film

Disney's live-action film Cruella has finally sashayed into theaters and onto streaming service Disney Plus. There's real punk rock energy in star Emma Stone's version of Cruella de Vil -- she breathes new life into the iconically evil villain. The film reveals Cruella's origin story and shows what she was like before the events of the classic tale The Hundred and One Dalmatians, which was originally published as a novel in 1956. It's been twice adapted for the silver screen: first as an animated film in 1961 and as a live-action movie with Glenn Close and Jeff Daniels in 1996.
TV ShowsDecider

What Time Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on Tonight? How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Premiere Live

Grab a large glass of wine and your favorite snack because The Bachelorette’s back, baby!. Fans fell in love with Katie Thurston’s charm and take-no-nonsense attitude during her time on The Bachelor and now with the help of a few former Bachelorettes (Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams), Thurston begins her own personal journey to find her very own happily ever after. Later tonight, we’ll meet 30 potential suitors who will be pulling out all the stops in hopes of catching Katie’s eye before the first rose ceremony.
Businessstreamdaily.tv

Amazon accidentally on purpose tips hat to VR content plans

There are no secrets in the age of social media. Just ask Amazon. The e-commerce giant and digital content producer has seemingly revealed its plans to produce original VR and AR content for Amazon Prime members in a job posting on LinkedIn looking for a virtual reality experience development executive.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow admits she can’t watch sitcom because she’s ‘mortified’ with performance

All but one of the six main Friends cast members have watched all of the sitcom back.Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew perry and Matt Leblanc reunited in a special episode that was released globally today (27 May).During the two-hour episode, they all reflect upon their memories of the sitcom and reveal previously unknown details about their time behind the scenes.When the subject came to watching the series back, it became clear that one of the cast members has chosen to avoid watching episodes as they find seeing themselves on screen ‘traumatising”.“There are seasons I’ve never...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon: DP Battle Dimension now available on Pokémon TV app

Over the course of the pandemic, The Pokémon Company has been releasing their phenomenon’s long-running anime online for free. While the dedicated Pokémon TV streaming service for the franchise had been recently receiving entire seasons of the television series with the Hoenn region’s final batch of adventures, the focus has shifted to Diamond and Pearl story arcs.
TV & Videosdroid-life.com

Google TV Live Tab Now Supports Sling TV

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Since launch, Chromecast with Google TV has had a dedicated Live tab that is integrated with YouTube TV, allowing subscribers to scroll through a channel guide and quickly dive into shows and movies. Until now, that Live tab only worked with YouTube TV, but today, Sling TV subscribers can get in on the action.
NFLthestreamable.com

Sling TV Watch Party Expands to iPhone to Stream Live TV Together

Last September, Sling TV added a Watch Party feature that allowed subscribers to watch Live TV with their friends. Outside of becoming the first co-viewing experience with Live TV, it also had the unique experience that it allowed you to see your friends through their webcam. The major limitation was...
CelebritiesElle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly ‘Telling Friends That They're Together’ as a Couple

All the reports about Bennifer's back-on romance aren't downplaying how serious Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are about dating again, just one month after they were seen publicly hanging for the first time. Entertainment Tonight reports that Affleck and Lopez have defined their relationship and are telling their friends that they're a couple. This is not some casual fling.
Louisiana StateHollywood Life

Ben Affleck Looks Sad Leaving Jennifer Lopez’s House In LA 5 Weeks After Rekindling Romance

Ben Affleck was photographed with a somber look on his face while driving away from Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air home in a black SUV. Ben Affleck, 48, didn’t look too happy while leaving Jennifer Lopez‘s home in Bel Air, CA over the weekend. The actor had a sad expression on his face while sitting outside the 51-year-old singer’s impressive residence in his black SUV on June 6 and showed off tousled hair and a beard. He also wore a black T-shirt that allowed one of his arm tattoos to peek out and didn’t pay much attention to nearby photographers.
TV ShowsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

TV Programming Changes at NBC Today Show

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are, for many, a morning habit. NBC hopes the “Today” pair will soon become an afternoon or evening one for a different kind of viewer. Starting June 8, the duo will take the network’s nearly seven-decade-old “Today” show into new territory. The pair will add to their on-screen duties by anchoring a half-hour “highlights” recap meant to bring the most recent “Today” news to streaming audiences. Each weekday, Kotb and Guthrie will at 1 p.m. (and in repeats at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) co-anchor “Today in 30,” a show that aims to give viewers of the network’s “Today All Day” streaming outlet and YouTube a summary of the best interviews and tips presented earlier that morning throughout all four hours of the “Today” linear broadcasts. Those who tune in will also get a few peeks behind the scenes of the show that morning viewers will not.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Is Chrissy Teigen's Marriage To John Legend In Trouble? Singer 'So Disappointed' By 'Dark Side' To Wife After CyberBullying Claims

It looks like Chrissy Teigen's fall from grace isn't the only thing falling apart after her nasty 2011 tweets about Courtney Stodden resurfaced in May. Apart from losing business deals and friends in light of the scandal, sources are now alleging that Teigen's marriage to John Legend may be in jeopardy after the singer saw another side to his wife.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Judge Judy hits out at ‘disrespectful’ CBS as courtroom show ends after 25 years

Judge Judy Sheindlin has revealed the true reason her long-running court series was cancelled.In March 2020, the television personality told The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her time on the CBS show was drawing to a close after 25 years.At the time, Sheindlin, 78, said the network pulled the plug as bosses felt they had enough episodes to warrant simply repeating the show.However, in a tell-all interview, Sheindlin has now suggested it was her decision to leave due to rising tensions with CBS.According to Sheindlin, the relationship broke down due to her ownership of episodes, which the channel ultimately bought from her – a...
CelebritiesPopculture

Katt Williams Weighs in on 'Cancel Culture,' and the Internet Applauds His Answer

Katt Williams has some thoughts on cancel culture and they're surprising everyone on social media. The comedian joined the Joe Budden podcast where he shared a few words on the controversial topic. “Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Williams told the host. “Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say.”