Can Babies Drink Oat Milk Instead Of Cow's Milk?

The other day, I went to my local coffee shop for the first time since I returned home, which admittedly has become a ritual, as it gives me not only a reason to get out of bed in the morning but also (embarrassingly) a sense of fulfillment. As usual, I ordered an iced latte, to which the barista responded, “And what kind of milk will that be?” This prompted a slight smile from me, as I became acutely aware of the fact that I was ordering an iced latte from a small coffee shop in the middle of Los Angeles. Oat milk is now at least 75 cents, if not $1, extra at these local coffee shops, totaling my coffee orders to $5, $6 or $7! Unfortunately, my coffee shop now charges me $1 extra, one of my many daily and insurmountable struggles of being lactose intolerant. So, I’ve started to make coffee at home. To make my experience more fun and adventurous, I’ve taken on learning how to make my own oat milk — and I think you should too!