Recreational Cannabis Has Produced Close To $8 Billion In Tax Revenue
Recreation Cannabis Sales Have Generated Billions In Tax Revenue In The U.S. Now that marijuana stocks are starting to recover a bit better investors are still remaining cautious. The goal heading into June is to see cannabis stocks climb further back to higher market levels. With more cannabis companies releasing good earnings it’s contributing to the current rise in the sector. Looking past marijuana stocks the growth and progress of the cannabis industry is also helping some cannabis companies reach better gains.www.greenentrepreneur.com