Recreational Cannabis Has Produced Close To $8 Billion In Tax Revenue

As experts unravel the benefits of cannabis, and several users share their testimonies; medical marijuana gains more recognition thus driving demand through the roof. Cannabis taking the first spot with $23.3 billion is mind-blowing, but what makes it “monster money” is that California makes more from it than the other five produce combined. Cannabis alone is nearly three times worth more than the entire agricultural industry, and that gives an insight on how the future of cannabis can shape California’s revenues.