Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

In Tulsa, a poet reflects on art’s transformative power

By Jessica Mendoza Multimedia reporter
The Christian Science Monitor
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Jerica Wortham on the transformative power of art. How does a city confront a violent past? Tulsa, Oklahoma, is wrestling with the question as it prepares for the centennial of the brutal race massacre that took place there on May 31 and June 1, 1921. For Tulsa native Jerica...

www.csmonitor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Mendoza
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Volunteers#Race#Art#Poetry#World Music#Project Music#Christian Music#The Greenwood Art Project#Covid#Google#Apple#Motown Records#Black Wall Street#Instagram#Tulsa Artists#Creativity#Ms Wortham#Nature#Centennial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Documentaries
Related
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Teacher Of The Day: Jessica Bond & Kristen Gregory

Monday's teachers of the day are Jessica Bond and Kristen Gregory, pre-kindergarten teachers at Tulsa's Mayo Demonstration School. The person who nominated them said that "they are an amazing team, they love and treat their Pre-K students as their own and our student loves being in their class. They take the time to applaud a student for a job well done and for being a good friend. They have lots of fun each day and are patient, kind and incredible teachers."
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Tulsa, OKkosu.org

Greenwood Artist, Historian Creates A 'Labor Of Love' For Black Wall Street

There is a time machine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A corridor connecting multiple businesses in a building on the historic Black Wall Street has been transformed into a museum-worthy exhibit. The Marvin Blades Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience showcases hundreds of newspaper articles, advertisements, maps and other artifacts on symbolic green walls. The historical kaleidoscope shows the joy, pain, trauma and resilience of the Greenwood community.
Tulsa, OKabc.com

Watch "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth" ABC News Live Documentary Special Tuesday

ABC News Live will present "Tulsa's Buried Truth," a documentary special on the Tulsa Race Massacre, nearly 100 years after a violent white mob descended on a prosperous Black community, known as Black Wall Street, and, in less than 24 hours, destroyed and terrorized the neighborhood, killing as many as 300 Black Americans. Stemming from reporting that aired on the groundbreaking, primetime newsmagazine "Soul of a Nation" and the successful ABC Audio podcast "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth," the half-hour documentary special will take a look at one of the most brutal and rarely discussed racially motivated attacks in American history. Led by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami, "Tulsa's Buried Truth" will examine more around the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa. It will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives; Tulsa's current mayor, G.T. Bynum; descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie; and those who are now part of the group working to find mass graves, including Kristi Williams. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" premieres on Tuesday, May 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" is produced by ABC News' Investigative Unit for ABC News Live. It is executive produced by Cindy Galli.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Tulsa, OKIdaho8.com

Gifts arriving for church-goer whose feel-good story went viral

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — It seemed like a feel-good story had run its course. Then surprises started arriving in the mail. La Verne Ford Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools administrator, gained global recognition and acclaim in March because she was at the center of a story-gone-viral: She dressed in her Sunday best for a year’s worth of Metropolitan Baptist Church services even though she was watching services from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
The Associated Press

AM Prep-Music

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — John Legend will headline a concert to mark 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre. Legend will play the Remember and Rise event at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on May 31. Other performers and speakers will be announced later. The concert is sponsored by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which seeks to educate people about the attack by a white mob that killed an estimated 300 people, most of them Black. Concert organizers plan to televise the concert, but details were not given.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranks #2 in Best Places for Senior Adults

People are now starting to realize what Okies have known all along. Oklahoma is a great place to live.In a new survey by SeniorLiving.org, Oklahoma lands as the 2nd best state for Senior Adults. They used 15 different factors when conducting the survey including healthcare costs, cost of living and taxes, and we are number 2!
Tulsa, OKtulsaschools.org

East Central High School

On June 8, 2021, Tulsans will vote on the 2021 Bond for Tulsa Public Schools, a $414 million investment in Tulsa children. Proposition 4 of the bond package dedicates $19.9 million to increasing access to programs with proven success in preparing students for college and careers, including early childhood education, dual language learning opportunities, and postsecondary career education.
Tulsa, OKtulsakids.com

These Are a Few of My Favorite Things: May 2021

I‘m at the point where I’m probably going to forget to go somewhere or do something. It’s just a matter of time. I’ve been trying to do some long-put-off “adulting” lately, which means extra doctors and vet appointments, etc. All of which, in addition to the coming onslaught of summer festivals and other events plus a busy season at work, means life is a bit frantic! So I wanted to just share some things that have brought me joy lately. New businesses in Tulsa, film, and more.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.