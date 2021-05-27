Julia Jacklin & RVG – “Army Of Me” (Björk Cover)

Surely everyone went through a pop-punk stage during their teens, right? It makes sense though. Growing up through late primary school and early high school listening to whatever your parents listened to or whatever was on the communal house radio (maybe I’m showing my age), your early teens were generally the first time you got the chance to experience something as remotely rebellious as punk. For me (and many others in the early-mid 2000’s), this was in the form of Sum 41, New Found Glory and Millencolin. I’m almost certain for teens in 2021 Australia, Teenage Joans will be their first exposure to alternative music and will form the beginning of what could well be lifelong musical habits and the beginning of many garage bands.