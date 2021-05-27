Cancel
Julia Jacklin & RVG – “Army Of Me” (Björk Cover)

By Danielle Chelosky
Stereogum
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Jacklin’s enchanting vocals usually float through poignant indie ballads about heartbreak, disillusionment, and simple sadness. Her last record, 2019’s Crushing, was like a collection of heart-wrenching moments packed into 10 slow songs. However, she teamed up with fellow Australian band RVG for this haunting, shoegazey cover of Björk’s “Army Of Me.” It’s fascinating to hear her vocals in a new setting; the harmonies are effective against dark, sharp riffs. It’s intense and all-encompassing, made for a rainy day.

