This Is Not a Drill: Anthropologie Is Having a Sale On Sale (Including Furniture!)—But Only for a Limited Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Are you looking forward to a summer of hosting again? While the grill makes preparing summertime meals simple (and also keeps your house cool), there are other kitchen essentials worth investing in right now. One perfect example? An Instant Pot. This beloved pressure cooker can help make everything from tasty side dishes to a main course, all in one easy-to-use piece of cookware and in less time than you could have ever imagined-simply put, it's a must-have tool for anyone who's planning on entertaining loved ones this season.