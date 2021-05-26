Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

This Is Not a Drill: Anthropologie Is Having a Sale On Sale (Including Furniture!)—But Only for a Limited Time

By Destinee Scott
purewow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowy dresses: √ Patterned blouses and button-downs: √ Bedding, lampshades, and chairs: √. Your wardrobe and home decor just got a major upgrade. Anthropologie has a 25 percent off sale on sale featuring some of the best fashion and furniture picks you'll undoubtedly make a statement with, like these ten popular finds. But don't wait too long to score your favorite things—the sale is only for a limited time. All you have to do: Scroll through, fill your cart, and head to check out (FYI: the discount is automatically applied to your cart).

www.purewow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Brass#Home Decor#Sweater Dresses#Fyi#The Ingram Cabinet#The Vivie Patchwork Quilt#Sale#Matching Pillows#Bedding#Discount#White Striped Styles#Chairs#Flowy Dresses#Velvet#Iridescent Glass#Pattern#Lampshades#Scroll#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
ShoppingETOnline.com

Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale 2021: Take An Extra 40% Off Clothing, Shoes & Home

Let the Memorial Day weekend shopping commence -- Anthropologie is taking an extra 40% off ALL sale items this weekend. Yes, an extra forty percent off. Anthropologie is beloved for its curated collection of boho-inspired women's clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, home decor, furniture and beauty products. In addition to their in-house offerings, the store carries apparel and accessories from brands like AG, Jeffrey Campbell, BB Dakota, Boyish, Sundry and more.
ShoppingETOnline.com

All The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales: Home Depot, Anthropologie, Overstock & More

With summer just around the corner, the time has come for Memorial Day sales to start rolling in. And if you've been in the market to spruce up your home -- whether it's your bedroom (especially once you've shopped a Memorial Day mattress sale), living room, dining room or another part of your space -- or you're keen to give your front porch or back patio a stylish update, there are plenty of need-to-know furniture sales to keep on your radar.
ShoppingAsbury Park Press

You can get an extra 40% off almost everything in Anthropologie's sale section right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There are few things more exciting than an Anthropologie sale. In fact, we’d put it in the same realm of joy as puppies, fresh laundry and an incredible robot vacuum. The hotspot for boho-chic clothing, furniture and home décor just launched its Memorial Day 2021 holiday event, and, if the retailer is one of your faves, you certainly won’t want to miss out.
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Memorial Day patio furniture sales in 2021

Memorial Day sales are here, and there's a huge range of discounts on patio furniture to help you get into the summer vibe. The unofficial start of summer means more outdoor activities like barbecues and get togethers. These Memorial Day patio furniture sales will help you revamp your patio furniture without overspending, but you'll have to hurry, as many of these deals will expire at midnight.
EconomyWinona Daily News

HUGE MOVING SALE (of 35 years)

HUGE MOVING SALE (of 35 years) 1507 Nakomis Ave. Sat. 8-2 & Sun. 9-1. Dishes, office, crafts, bedding, sm appliances, decor, collectibles, TOO much to list.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Two Day Antiques & Home Sale 7th & 8th June (ONLINE BIDDING ONLY)

TWO NORWEGIAN SILVER DOMED CANDLESTICKS, each of a plain polished design, on round weighted bases,. TWO NORWEGIAN SILVER DOMED CANDLESTICKS, each of a plain polished design, on round weighted bases, the first approximate height 13.5cm, stamped 83... 40 - 60 GBP help. Lot 359. A BRASS BASED TABLE LAMP OF...
Retailpurewow.com

Target Is Having a Major Home Sale (and Its Best-Selling Furniture Is Included)

Some may blast Target’s décor as “cheugy,” but to that we say, have you. the Threshold and Studio McGee collaboration? Or Hilton Carter’s line of so-realistic-you-might-water-them faux plants? If you know what to shop for (step away from the ‘gather’ signs!), Target’s furniture and accessories collection can be an affordable way to seriously upgrade your space. And, thanks to a surprise home sale, it’s even more so. We’ve scoured the deals to bring you the best pieces to consider adding to your cart.
Makeuppurewow.com

FYI: Tatcha Is Having a Sitewide Sale & Everything's 20 Percent Off

Summer's around the corner, and you know what that means—﻿we need a new skincare routine. And there's no better place to get your new lightweight and dewy products than Tatcha, especially while they're having a 20 percent off sitewide sale. From now through June 14, you can score on some of the best products for glowing skin (including PureWow favorite, The Dewy Skin Cream). All you need to do: use promo code SUMMER21 at checkout.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Antiques, Furniture & Collectibles Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 246. ASSORTMENT OF VINTAGE MOTOR PARTS INCLUDING MASERATI OIL CAP, FERRARI DEANO GEAR KNOB,
Shoppingclarkdeals.com

Easy Spirit sale: Find clearance items from $25

Right now at Easy Spirit, you’ll find select clearance items on sale for as low as $24.60. That is the price of the pictured Priya Wedge Sandals, originally $59! Use the selectors at the left to find items in your size. In addition, you can save $10 with free returns...
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

GENERAL SALE: Pictures & Furniture

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1510. A Choli Kilim rug, 150cm x 100cm. 70 - 100 GBP help. Lot...
Shoppingmyrecipes.com

Amazon Slashed Prices on Le Creuset, Lodge, Nespresso, and More During Its Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With Prime Day coming up next month, you'd think Amazon might take a lowkey approach to Memorial Day weekend sales. But it looks like the site is already kicking off the unofficial start to summer with deep discounts—and we're here for it.
ShoppingPosted by
E! News

These Are 13 of the Most-Loved Activewear Items on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Fitness enthusiasts know how...
Interior Designthe-saleroom.com

The Furnishings Sale - Furniture & Interiors

1,000 - 1,500 GBP help. 18th century continental hardwood coopered well bucket on stand Dimensions: Height: 73cm Depth/Diameter: 52cm. Edwardian oak bedside pot cupboard enclosed by panelled door, stile supports joined with with under tier Dimensions: Height: 76cm Length/Width... 40 - 60 GBP help. Lot 1278. Chinese rosewood cocktail bar,...
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Must-Have Instant Pot Products Are on Sale at Williams Sonoma-Shop Our Top Picks from the Limited-Time Event

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Are you looking forward to a summer of hosting again? While the grill makes preparing summertime meals simple (and also keeps your house cool), there are other kitchen essentials worth investing in right now. One perfect example? An Instant Pot. This beloved pressure cooker can help make everything from tasty side dishes to a main course, all in one easy-to-use piece of cookware and in less time than you could have ever imagined-simply put, it's a must-have tool for anyone who's planning on entertaining loved ones this season.
RetailEpicurious

The Best Deals at Bed Bath & Beyond's Small Appliance Sale

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Father's Day is around the corner, which means you have to think of a gift—fast. Instead of whiskey stones or a flask (which seem to be the start and end of most Father's Day gift recommendations) might we suggest a brand new gadget for Dad to use in the kitchen?