Colorado Rockies game no. 50 thread: Germán Márquez vs. Marcus Stroman

By Daren Gonzalez
Purple Row
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter yesterday’s postponement, the Rockies and Mets will finish their four game series today with a pair of 7-inning games. As a refresher, the Rockies had their four game win streak snapped on Tuesday and now they look to start a new one in the Big Apple. Tuesday’s game was dominated by the Mets pitching staff as they held the Rockies to just three hits for the fifth time this season. This will be the second time this season that the Rockies and Mets have had weather issues and been forced to play 7-inning doubleheaders.

