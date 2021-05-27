Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse arrest made in Macomb
The Macomb Police Department reports the arrest of an individual for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine to a Minor. On 05/22/21, Macomb Police received a report that a 14-year-old-minor had ingested Methamphetamine and was experiencing withdrawal symptoms. The minor was immediately hospitalized for further treatment during the preliminary investigation. Macomb Officers furthered the investigation and forwarded the case to the Investigations Division.