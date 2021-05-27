Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macomb, IL

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse arrest made in Macomb

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 11 days ago

The Macomb Police Department reports the arrest of an individual for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine to a Minor. On 05/22/21, Macomb Police received a report that a 14-year-old-minor had ingested Methamphetamine and was experiencing withdrawal symptoms. The minor was immediately hospitalized for further treatment during the preliminary investigation. Macomb Officers furthered the investigation and forwarded the case to the Investigations Division.

977wmoi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Drugs#Criminal Investigation#Criminal Sexual Conduct#Criminal Court#Methamphetamine#Macomb Officers#Aggravated Delivery#County Jail#Investigators#Court Hearing#Prevention#Treatment#Multiple Occasions#Withdrawal Symptoms#Briggins The Result
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Investigation
Related
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in DUI crash

MACOMB, Ill. (WICS/KHQA) — A Macomb man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night. Illinois State Police (ISP) say 39-year-old Jan V. Warner was traveling westbound on University Drive at the intersection with Western Avenue. Warner lost control of the motorcycle and began to skid. He then hit...
chambanasun.com

Week ending May 22: 1 inmate sentenced in McDonough County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

There was one inmate sentenced to jail in McDonough County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 22. According to The Institute for Illinois’ Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated person. In a study by Prison Policy Initiative, Illinois’ incarceration rate was at 564 per 100,000, higher than every industrialized country, except the United States. When compared with its surrounding states, Illinois was the lowest. Kentucky and Missouri have rates over 850 per 100,000.