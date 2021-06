Global Wellness Day (June 12, 2021) is a day dedicated to encouraging people to live healthier by reducing stress and bad habits, making peace within and recognizing the value of our lives and the world around us. After an unsettling year of change and restricted travel in 2020, there has never been a better time to press pause, reset and plan those life-enhancing trips that encourage harmony of mind, body and spirit. Whether wellness seekers are looking for an intense detox program, bespoke spa programs or guidance from world-class professionals, below we’ve rounded up the best places for a post-lockdown retreat this year.