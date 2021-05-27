CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

A Move in Springfield to Add More Classroom Time to Address Learning Loss from the COVID-19 Pandemic

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA Senate education committee has passed a resolution that urges districts to add time to the school day or days to the school calendar. The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, who said it is designed to address the challenges that COVID-19 has created with a lot of...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
Kait 8

Literacy helps combat pandemic linked learning loss

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Learning loss is normal for the few months students have for summer break. Students are now experiencing pandemic-linked learning loss after months of at-home learning. A local school district is using a new program to help. Literacy is the stepping block for many other subjects at...
BAY, AR
The Spokesman-Review

COVID-19 retreating stubbornly in Spokane-area classrooms

The COVID-19 pandemic is retreating, though rather slowly, at local schools. Data posted Friday and earlier this week show slightly lower numbers at almost every district, including an almost 35% drop in current cases at Spokane Public Schools. Among other large districts, Central Valley, Coeur d’Alene, Mead and Cheney also...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Boston

Some Schools Seeing More Behavior Issues With Students In Classrooms After Return From Remote Learning

HAVERHILL (CBS) – Some schools say they are seeing more behavior issues in classrooms this year and the pandemic may be to blame. Kids are acting up and it’s something parents and teachers are noticing. “When you’re alone all the time, you don’t have to be accountable to anybody else for a year, year-and-a-half and then you come back to school with 1,200 kids in a school, you know we are going to see some of those acting out behaviors,” said Haverhill health educator Lori Curry. Haverhill eighth grade teacher Tim Briggs said he immediately picked up on the difference when the new...
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Rezin
The Crusader Newspaper

Crisis in American classrooms impeding learning process and more

Can you imagine stealing toilets from school restrooms when you were growing up? Can you even fathom any scenario during your adolescence that would have made it permissible for you or your peers to slap a teacher? These scenarios are among the treacherous TikTok dares to create even more trepidation for consideration of the teaching profession, a profession where there were already enough concerns before the pandemic.
EDUCATION
WWMT

Pennfield High School moves to online learning after COVID-19 outbreak

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pennfield High School in Battle Creek switched to distance learning Thursday due to COVID-19 cases and quarantine. Since September, Pennfield High School has reported 46 positive COVID-19 cases and about 200 students in quarantine, according to the Calhoun County Public Health Department. "In some cases, it...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Classroom#Covid 19 Pandemic#Senate#D Maywood#Mckinsey And Co#Morris#American
Dallas News

Is Texas failing to address COVID-19 learning loss?

State lawmakers hammered out a plan to help students overcome COVID-19 learning losses by requiring school districts to match them with high-performing teachers or to provide tutoring in a failing subject. The law, known as House Bill 4545, was designed with good intentions, but in practice, school leaders in North Texas say it is straining their resources beyond capacity.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wdac.com

Education Bill Addresses Learning Loss In PA Students

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation sponsored by Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument that would combat the learning loss caused by the pandemic for PA students by broadening the state’s Open Campus Initiative to include charter schools, regional charter schools, and cyber charter schools. Currently, the Open Campus Initiative allows districts to enter collaborative partnerships, which permits a student from one participating district to attend classes at the other school district and receive credit for that course. It offers students opportunities that their current school district doesn’t or isn’t able to offer, such as high-level language courses, AP credit courses, and specialized career and vocational courses. Senate Bill 786 would not require school districts to develop partnerships, but allow them the option to integrate into their own curriculum courses and materials from local education agencies that are currently ineligible to participate in the Initiative. The bill now moves to the House.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The 74

Insights from a Math App About Learning in the Pandemic

The pandemic has been devastating for students and families on so many levels. It also produced insights that constitute urgent news for schools, both as they contend with the next wave of coronavirus and in the longer-term future. Today, a quarter of elementary school students in the U.S. use the Zearn platform and they have […]
EDUCATION
illinoisnewsroom.org

Urbana schools take COVID-19 tests to classrooms

URBANA – In three Urbana elementary schools, most students take COVID-19 tests once a week. And they barely have to step out of their classrooms. The schools are part of a pilot program Urbana School District #116 started this fall. “It’s been working really well,” says district Chief Information Officer...
URBANA, IL
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS Launches Search For Academic Support Services To Help Students Whose Learning Was Disrupted By The COVID-19 Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launched an initiative on Friday to bring in additional resources to support students whose learning has been significantly disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is seeking partners nationwide to offer evidence-based tutoring and learning support services to students. Officials say the goal is to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy