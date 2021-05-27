A Move in Springfield to Add More Classroom Time to Address Learning Loss from the COVID-19 Pandemic

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation sponsored by Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument that would combat the learning loss caused by the pandemic for PA students by broadening the state’s Open Campus Initiative to include charter schools, regional charter schools, and cyber charter schools. Currently, the Open Campus Initiative allows districts to enter collaborative partnerships, which permits a student from one participating district to attend classes at the other school district and receive credit for that course. It offers students opportunities that their current school district doesn’t or isn’t able to offer, such as high-level language courses, AP credit courses, and specialized career and vocational courses. Senate Bill 786 would not require school districts to develop partnerships, but allow them the option to integrate into their own curriculum courses and materials from local education agencies that are currently ineligible to participate in the Initiative. The bill now moves to the House.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO