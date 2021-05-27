Back to the office: Workday hiring 20% more Workdayers in anticipation of postponed projects opening up

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - June 2, 2021 - PRLog -- Construction Risk Partners, LLC announced the opening of their Florida office, located in Ft. Lauderdale under the leadership of Dave Glasser and Devin Ward. Dave Glasser joins Construction Risk Partners as a Partner and will lead the office. Dave brings over 16 years of experience split between construction brokerage and construction management, most recently serving as a Vice President at a national construction firm. Dave holds a Bachelor's Degree from Connecticut College and a Master's degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Devin Ward joins Construction Risk Partners as a Director and is responsible for supporting the development and growth of the Florida office. Devin brings nearly 15 years of experience providing risk advisory and placement services for some of the largest clients and most complex projects in North America. In his previous role, he served as a Senior Vice President and Strategic Account Manager for a large, global insurance brokerage. Devin is a graduate of Butler University's Lacy School of Business. "These appointments further demonstrate CRP's continued investment into building the best team of construction industry risk experts," said Joe Charczenko, Partner. "Our business is about people and Dave and Devin bring a cultural make-up and technical competence that fit perfectly into CRP." "We couldn't be more excited to open an office in Florida under the leadership of these two extraordinary colleagues," said Rob Rapp, Partner. "Both Dave and Devin bring a high level of passion for the construction insurance and surety business. Their technical expertise coupled with this passion will bring intelligent and innovative solutions to our clients." About Construction Risk Partners Construction Risk Partners is a privately-held specialty broker solely dedicated to the construction industry. With roots that extend back over three decades, Construction Risk Partners specialize in construction surety, insurance, SDI and risk management. In addition to our products, we provide loss prevention and safety consulting, captive strategies, claims service management and construction risk advisory. Our respect and influence within the marketplace, our unique pool of talent, and our deep understanding of our clients' businesses deliver greater differentiation and better results.