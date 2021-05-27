Emotional Taj Gibson reflects on talks with Tom Thibodeau of one day joining Knicks

Nearly a decade ago, Taj Gibson and Tom Thibodeau sat down after Bulls team practices and talked about one day working together in Madison Square Garden. Gibson, a Brooklyn native, and Thibodeau, a Connecticut native and former Knicks assistant coach, dreamed of restoring their hometown team to glory. Gibson was just 24 years old at the time, while teammate Derrick Rose was 21. Now, 10 years later, all three stood on the Garden floor as the building vibrated in celebration of the franchise’s first playoff win in eight years, a win that had Rose, Gibson and Thibodeau’s fingerprints all over it.