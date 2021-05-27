Bari Bovine’s New Tweet

The other day I went downstairs to purchase a package of Twinkies. But the grocer asked: Are you a Zionist? Then my toilet backed up and I called the plumber. But he asked: Are you a Zionist? Then I tried to board a bus. But the driver asked: Are you a Zionist? Then I auditioned for a movie role playing a cow. But the casting director asked: Are you a Zionist? Then I walked into a full elevator and farted. Everyone ran out shouting: She’s a Zionist! Then I was on Times Square and all the neon lights flashed: Bari Bovine’s a Zionist. Then I went to Schmucky Botax’s (a.k.a. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach) demonstration in support of Israel. But all the signs said: Bari Bovine’s a Zionist.I finally decided to see a shrink–but wouldn’t you know it–the shrink asked: Are you a Zionist? Now I can’t help but wonder: Am I suffering from Mad Cow disease? I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what to do…