Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'Trae Young's balding' chanted throughout Madison Square Garden, apparently inspired by pamphlet

By Writers
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have sports fans always been like this? Or is their return from the COVID-19 fan hiatus just making them seem a little bit crazier?. We saw it all on Thursday night. We saw a streaker slip and slide on a tarp during a rain delay at Nationals Park. We saw a fan dump popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he left the Wizards-Sixers game with an injury. We saw what appeared to be a fan spitting on Trae Young at Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the Hawks-Knicks playoff series.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Square Inc#Barstool Sports#Star#Wizards Sixers#Hawks Knicks#Msg#Mankattan#Success#Atl#Chants#Knicks Fans#Sports Fans#Video#Nationals Park#Whistle#Knicks Nation#Atlanta#Ig#Sign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsemoball.com

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired....
NBAsemoball.com

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) -- Trae Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017. Atlanta came into the night tied for fourth place in...
NBAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta Hawks Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2017

The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired. Nate McMillan took...
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs: Postseason streaks and droughts snapped in 2021

From the short offseason to players being ruled out due to health-and-safety protocols to nearly all the All-Star festivities being conducted in one day, the 2020-21 NBA season will go down in the history books as one of the shortest and most unique years. The 72 games have been entertaining,...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...
NBANBA

Recap: Westbrook breaks NBA triple-double record, Wizards fall to Hawks 125-124

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (28), Rui Hachimura (20), Robin Lopez (18) Hawks: Trae Young (36), John Collins (28), Bogdan Bogdanovic (25) On the night when Russell Westbrook became the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, a Wizards’ comeback against the Hawks came up just short. Washington fell 125-124 in Atlanta on Monday night, despite 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists from Westbrook and 59 points from the Wizards’ bench. Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 36 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
NBANew York Post

It’s time for the Knicks to bench Elfrid Payton

The coach has been resolute in his belief about the player. He has been defiant about it. Ever since Knicks fans were allowed back into Madison Square Garden Feb. 23 for what has been a genuine doe-eyed love fest for 22 games, there hardly has been a discouraging or disparaging word directed at any of the local heroes clad in home white (or blue, or black).
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Hawks are the biggest stealth contenders in the East

It’s understandable and even smart to root for either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Brooklyn Nets as the ones who’ll represent the East in the NBA Finals. They have been on a tear for pretty much the entire season. If you’re familiar with some NBA history, the top teams in the regular season are usually the ones who win the chip. However, we also know how unpredictable things can get in the league.
NBAYardbarker

Trae Young’s near triple-double leads Hawks past Wizards

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks with 33 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as they went on to defeat the Washington Wizards 120-116. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 points three assists and three steals. John Collins chipped in 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Clint Capela had 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
NBACelticsBlog

Waters: “We just wanted to go out there and fight”

The New York Knicks may have been vying for homecourt advantage heading into their Sunday matinee against Boston, but the Celtics didn’t come in with anything close to the same incentive to emerge victoriously. Already slotted for the play-in tournament as the east’s No. 7 seed, the Celtics gave their...
NBAESPN

2020-21 fantasy basketball awards: MVP, ROY, MIP, biggest bust

After a 2019-20 fantasy basketball season that never really had an ending, we fantasy sports junkies finally got to enjoy a blissful crowning of champions after the 2020-21 fantasy hoops campaign wrapped up on Sunday. With any luck, the 2021-22 season will include a full 82-game slate, giving us even...
NBAdarnews.com

Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

ATLANTA (AP) -- Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since...
NBANBA

Series preview: Playoff newbies Knicks, Hawks ready to keep late rolls going

Going from playoffs to playoffs, both the Knicks and the Hawks will be bringing crews short on postseason experience into their best-of-seven series. We’re not talking Sacramento Kings-like (15 years and counting), but New York last reached the playoffs in 2013 and Atlanta hasn’t appeared since 2016. What changed? Their...
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic struggle to score as Hawks roll to season-series sweep

The Orlando Magic played like a youthful team searching for some consistency. The Atlanta Hawks played with a sense of urgency that epitomizes a team fighting for one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The combination proved too much for Orlando to overcome. While the Magic struggled to score, they couldn’t contain Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who combined for 45 ...