Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Fans Are Losing It Over The New Jungle Cruise Trailer

By Liam Mathews
looper.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Jungle Cruise," the upcoming action-adventure movie based on the Disney theme park ride, just got a new trailer, and Disney fans are losing it over the obvious similarities to "Pirates of the Caribbean." Disney and Disney fans alike are hoping that "Jungle Cruise" will fill the Jack Sparrow-shaped hole in their hearts and kick off a new franchise that feels like "Pirates," but is different enough to also feel fresh.

www.looper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Katherine Hepburn
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#Losing It#The Jungle#Disney Cruise#Disney Movies#Disney Style#Adventure#Movie Theaters#Germans#Smithsonian Magazine#Adamlancegarcia#The Og Potc Mummy#Disney Fans#Trailer#Classic Cinema#Caribbean#Strong Pirates#Vibe#African Queen Vibes#Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer. Disney has debuted a second trailer for Jungle Cruise. The upcoming movie features a story inspired by the Disneyland ride and features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. While the ride doesn’t really contain fantasy elements, this trailer introduces a new take filled with ancient treasures and deadly peril. It also looks like the movie version will take inspiration from other Disney IPs like Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In particular, the latter seems to have inspired some of the mysterious undead Conquistadors seen in the footage.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Take Action-Packed River Adventure in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, a swashbuckling action-adventure film based on the company’s theme park ride of the same name. Emily Blunt stars as Dr. Lily Houghton, an intrepid British researcher who is joined by a scientist (Édgar Ramirez) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) in searching for a mythical magic tree within the jungle. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays Frank, their stubborn boat skipper, guiding the group through all sorts of deadly river obstacles in a rundown barge. (Think the Millennium Falcon, but on water!)
Moviesd23.com

Jungle Cruise: New Adventures Await!—Plus More in News Briefs

With this week’s brand-new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, we’re 100% sure there’s all kinds of amazing adventure just around the bend… and we’re so ready!. Inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise is a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emma Blunt). We follow Lily as she travels from London, England, to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat—in a quest to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities… and the power to change the future of medicine.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to Summer Movies

Close your eyes and conjure up a summer popcorn flick, and odds are it looks a lot like Jungle Cruise. Disney’s upcoming summer movie stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a swashbuckling adventure with elements of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Romancing the Stone, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
MoviesIGN

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance. The film also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE Comes To Life in New Trailer

This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE, and now the full trailer—bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises—is available, along with a new poster. “Jungle Cruise” will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30.
Moviesmesquite-news.com

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ is all bark, no bite

Coming in second on its opening weekend at the box office, “Cruella” is Walt Disney Pictures’ latest live-action film revisiting a nostalgic property from its catalog, this time exploring the origin story of the titular villain of the 1961 animated classic “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.”. “Cruella” earned $21.3 million...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella's Emma Stone reveals Disney villain who deserves an origin story

Disney's Cruella has followed on from Maleficent in creating a big-screen origin story for one of The House of Mouse's most famous villains, and it's proved so successful that development has already begun on a sequel. The formula clearly works, and is more creatively interesting than just doing straightforward live-action...
MoviesPosted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Cruella"

Movie theaters are opening up again. One of the current attractions is a reboot of a Walt Disney classic. Rick Brough has the details, with this week’s Friday Film Review. The new film “Cruella” is the backstory about an iconic Disney villainess—revealing that not only is she misunderstood, but a Girl Power heroine to boot!