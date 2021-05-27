Cancel
Orlando City at New York Red Bulls: Three Keys to Victory

By David Rohe
The Mane Land
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City is riding a six-game unbeaten streak to start the season. Now the Lions head to the unfriendly confines of Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. The Red Bulls announced that they will be increasing fan capacity starting this weekend in accordance with local laws and MLS guidelines. That means New York will have that extra support when they face Orlando City. What do the Lions need to do to overcome the fans, and the Red Bulls players to earn all three points?

State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Robin Jansson
Person
Nani
Person
Mauricio Pereyra
Person
Pedro Gallese
#New York Red Bulls#Orlando City#Toronto Fc#The Red Bulls#D C United#Red Bull Arena#Harrison
Soccer
MLS
Sports
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City Showed Improved Midfield Defense vs. New York City FC

Orlando City continued its undefeated start to the season with a 1-1 draw Saturday night against New York City FC. The result was disappointing for a team that played well enough to win but there were definitely some positives. One of those bright spots was the team’s midfield defense. Last...
MLSsportspromedia.com

Report: Orlando City set to be sold to Wilf family

Acquisition includes NWSL’s Orlando Pride and Exploria Stadium. Flávio Augusto da Silva paid US$70m for MLS expansion franchise in 2015. Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Orlando City SC are close to being sold to the Wilf family, the owners of the National Football League’s (NFL) Minnesota Vikings, according to Sportico. The...
MLSfox35orlando.com

Deal to purchase Orlando City Soccer Club underway

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's official. Negotiations are in development for the sale of Orlando City Soccer Club. Majority owner Flavio Augusto da Silva released this statement on Wednesday:. "After eight years, a new chapter has opened for Orlando City SC, as I announce today that we are in advanced negotiations...
NFLbizjournals

Minnesota Vikings owners buying Orlando City Soccer

Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando City Pride, the region's Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League franchises, are being bought by a family that owns an NFL team. The teams will be sold to the Wilf family, the owners of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, for an undisclosed...
MLSThe Mane Land

Lion Links: 5/10/21

Merry Monday morning, Mane Landers! You might wonder why I’m in a good mood after Orlando City gave up another lead against New York City FC. Well, the Lions have yet to lose this season, and that’s nothing to scoff at. I’m fine with one win and three draws to start the season. That’s not to say I don’t want a few wins in a row from Orlando, but it’s hard to argue with winning a point. Let’s get to the links.
MLSbungalower

Orlando City owner Flavio Augusto da Silva announces pending sale of team

The current majority owner of Orlando City Soccer Club announced this week that he will be selling the team to the owner of the Minnesota Vikings, the Wilf Family. Da Silva’s statement was made on the OC Soccer website with a timeline of the next “coming months” before the agreement is finalized. Da Silva has been with OCSC since 2013 when the club was in USL.
MLSPioneer Press

Wilf family to purchase MLS club Orlando City

The Wilf family has pursued majority ownership of an MLS club for more than six years, and on Wednesday, they signed a purchase agreement to acquire Orlando City. The Wilfs, who have owned the Vikings since 2005, were passed over for Minnesota’s MLS franchise in 2015 and then bought a limited-partner stake in upstart Nashville SC in December 2017.
MLSDaily Norseman

Wilf Family Buys Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Exploria Stadium

The Wilf Family, owners of the Vikings, have agreed to purchase Orlando City SC of MLS, Orlando Pride of NWSL and the stadium they play in (Exploria Stadium). The deal is expected to be somewhere around $400 to $450 million according to numerous sources. Lester Bagley, Vikings Executive VP of...
MLSFrankfort Times

Pereyra scores in 7th, Orlando City beats DC United 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night. Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3).
MLSvavel.com

Orlando and NYCFC Split the Points

As the opening whistle blew to start the game, the fans at Exploria Stadium were pumped and ready to go. The emotional rivalry and energy that these two teams leave on the pitch when they face each other is something that you can see and feel. The highlight of which came most recently during the 2020 MLS is back tournament where red cards and awkward officiating lead to a penalty shoot out that featured Argentine CB Rodrigo Schlegel in as goalkeeper, who made an incredible save vs NYCFC and had a reaction that must be seen to be understood. After all that emotion Benji Michel then had to step up and convert his penalty shot and went on to leave no doubt as he buried his chance from the spot into the top corner to win the game for Orlando as they advanced in the playoffs.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Orlando City's Nani takes 3-game scoring streak to D.C.

Orlando City captain Nani is on a three-game scoring streak, but he isn't too fulfilled due to his club's results. The 34-year-old star from Portugal aims to get Orlando City (1-0-3, 6 points) back in the win column Sunday night when the Lions visit D.C. United. Nani has scored three...
NFLchatsports.com

Hallelujah, Orlando City now has great ownership to go with great coach and front office! | Commentary

But, now, everything you have hoped for and cheered for ever since your treasured team joined Major League Soccer is finally coming to fruition. The last major piece of the puzzle was positioned into place earlier this week when longtime Orlando City majority owner Flávio Augusto da Silva sold the club to the Wilf family, the multi-billionaires who own the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. The sale includes Orlando City, the Orlando Pride, the Orlando City academy system and Exploria Stadium — all of which will no doubt be upgraded in the coming years.
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – DC United vs Orlando City Preview & Prediction

Where is DC United vs Orlando City being played? Audi Field, Washington. Where can I get tickets for DC United vs Orlando City? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official website. What TV channel is DC United vs Orlando City on in the UK? Sky Sports...
MLSThe Mane Land

Rodrigo Schlegel Could Keep Starting Job as Center Back

Young center back Rodrigo Schlegel became an instant club hero for Orlando City with his heroic performance as an emergency goalkeeper against New York City FC in the MLS Cup playoffs last season. After such an iconic moment, it can be easy to overlook Schlegel’s actual value as a player. Through four games in 2021, Schlegel is proving to be much more than just a folk hero.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

City's Top Performers Through the First Month of 2021

Nani has filled up the early headlines for Orlando City, and deservedly so. The captain is on a tear to start 2021, scoring an AT&T Goal of the Week nominee in each of his past three matches, winning the award for his spectacular effort against Cincinnati. Beyond Nani, though, there...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Orlando City scores early, holds on to defeat D.C. United

D.C. United (2-4-0, 6 points) lost for the fourth time in their past five matches. D.C. United held a 13-6 edge in shots but placed just one on target. The Lions also had just one on goal. Pereyra struck in the seventh minute on a goal set up by Tesho...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. New York City FC: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City remains unbeaten after a 1-1 draw at home against New York City FC. After a scoreless first half, Nani gave the Lions a lead in the 52nd minute for his third goal in three games. But João Moutinho, who came on to replace Ruan after halftime, conceded a penalty and Valentin Castellanos slotted it away to equalize. It was a game filled with chances for both sides, but neither was able to capture all three points, as has happened so often in this evenly matched series.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City slows things down, frustrates D.C. United and its coach

D.C. United’s comeback efforts Sunday night stretched from almost the start of the MLS match to the chaotic finish at Audi Field. In between, there was nothing but frustration as Orlando City expertly wasted time and United’s efforts to land a late equalizer fizzled in a 1-0 defeat before a crowd of 5,280.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Orlando City earn first road win of season against D.C. United

Orlando City star Mauricio Pereyra didn’t give D.C. United any time to breathe on Sunday night as he punched in an early goal to lift the Lions in a high-paced 1-0 road win. Pereyra netted the game-winning goal in the seventh minute, collecting a ricocheting ball in the box and bodying off a defender before he buried the ball.