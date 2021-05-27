Summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season – plan ahead!

The essentials Here is the ranking of the 20 most searched French beaches by the French on the Internet over the past 12 months. With the summer holidays approaching fast, Likibu, the rental comparison website for holiday homes and apartments, has published the ranking of the 20 French beaches that have been the most requested online by the French over the past 12 months. The bays of Marseille-Cassis top the ranking, followed by Omaha Beach, the famous landing beach. Corsican beaches also attract French tourists, as do those on the Atlantic coast with La Rochelle, La Baule and Biarritz.